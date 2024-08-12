Fmr Banker Rips Harris As Another ‘Puppet,’ Says Americans ‘Literally Can’t Afford’ Four More Years Of Same Policies

Former investment banker Carol Roth slammed Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday evening as another “puppet,” saying Americans “literally can’t afford” another four years of economic policies similar to President Joe Biden.

Roth appeared on Fox Business’ “The Evening Edit” as she discussed the messaging the Republican Party needs to put out when addressing how the Biden-Harris administration has impacted Americans’ wallets. In response to a question from Fox host Elizabeth MacDonald about Harris’ economic policy stance, Roth claimed the Democratic Party was switching out Harris for Biden as another “puppet” before noting the economic policies “will still be the same.” (RELATED: It Turns Out Biden’s Economy Isn’t So ‘Cured’ After All)

“Does it take a unique amount of denial to want four more years of what we’ve been through? No policies on Kamala’s website, no Democrat primary voters, zero interviews. Last time she gave an interview at the press conference was eight months ago. What do you think?” MacDonald questioned.

“It’s like believing in a magical unicorn, and I think that David is spot-on when he says the messaging needs to be tight and we need to recount what’s happened for the last three and a half years under the Biden-Harris Administration and say, ‘Look, we know that Joe Biden hasn’t been running the country for this time. There’s some puppet master. They have now changed out the puppet, but the policies are still the same.’ So were you better off when you had pre-Covid under Trump or post-Covid under Biden-Harris?” Roth responded.

WATCH:

An August poll conducted by the Financial Times and the University of Michigan showed Harris is now slightly leading former President Donald Trump by one point in Americans’ trust in who can handle the economy, despite nearly half of the participants still believing the Biden administration “hurt the economy” through their policies. However, 42% of voters still believe the economy would be better off under another Trump administration, with 38% of voters saying the economy would be “worse off” if Harris were to win.

“Because you’re now going to have the same policies and so forth. We just saw a poll today, 59% of Americans believe that we are in a recession, and that is because for main street Americans, they’re having a personal recession. They have more debt. They are not being able to save. Why would they want to vote for four more years of that? That messaging needs to come through loud and clear,” Roth continued. “Americans literally can not afford another four more years of the same policies.”

Affirm released a poll in late July showing out of 2,000 people, three out of five believe the U.S. is currently in a recession, even though one has not been declared.

