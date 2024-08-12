‘Have A Little Caution’: Former Harris Official Warns Dems Not To Underestimate Trump’s Debate Odds Against VP

Former communications director for Vice President Kamala Harris Jamal Simmons warned Democrats Monday not to overestimate how well his former boss will perform against former President Donald Trump in their upcoming debate.

ABC Washington Bureau Chief Rick Klein confirmed that both the Trump and Harris campaigns have consented to a Sept. 10 debate on ABC News. Simmons, on “CNN Newsroom With Wolf Blitzer,” noted Harris has not debated in four years, while Trump has more recent experience, warning not to underestimate the former president. (RELATED: Trump Campaign’s Simple Plan To Destroy Kamala Harris: Get Her Off-Script)

“Democrats should have a little caution on one issue. There’s a debate that’s going to come up. Remember this, Kamala Harris hasn’t been in a debate since she debated Mike Pence four years ago,” Simmons said. “Donald Trump has been in a couple of debates since then … She has not been in this debate format, so I think Democrats should give her a little bit of space to have maybe a slow start, give her a little bit of space to have some time to learn how to do the debate format again.”

“She’s going to do very well against Donald Trump. She’s got a lot of bullets in her arsenal, but let’s not oversell what’s going to happen this debate. Donald Trump will not be a whimpering pile of tears when the debate’s over,” he added.

Trump said he also agreed to debate dates with Fox News and NBC News during a press conference at Mar-a-Lago.

“We’ve spoken to the heads of the networks and it’s all been confirmed other than some fairly minor details, audience … some location, what city would we put it in to. But all things that will be settled very easily. I think it’ll be very easy. The other side has to agree to the terms. They may not agree. I don’t know if they are going to agree,” he said. “She hasn’t done an interview. She can’t do an interview, she’s barely competent.”

The Trump campaign on Saturday suggested that the former president would do town halls if Harris declined his invitation for the Fox and NBC debates.

Harris has not sat down for an interview nor held a press conference since becoming the presumptive Democratic nominee after Biden dropped out on July 21.

