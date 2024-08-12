US

Judge Sentences Cornell Student 21 Months In Jail For Threatening To Stab Jewish Student

Cornell University Cancels Friday Classes After Student Federally Charged With Making Antisemitic Threats

(Photo by Matt Burkhartt/Getty Images)

Mariane Angela Entertainment And News Reporter
A former student at Cornell University was sentenced Monday to 21 months in federal prison after making threats against Jewish students on campus, The Associated Press (AP) reported.

Patrick Dai pleaded guilty earlier April for his role in posting violent threats on a Greek life forum, according to AP. These threats, which included plans to shoot and stab Jewish individuals, surfaced amidst a broader increase in antisemitic and anti-Muslim rhetoric prompted by the Gaza war. The menacing posts caused distress among Jewish students at the upstate New York university.

Originally facing up to five years in prison, Dai’s legal defense claimed his troubling behavior might have been influenced by medications prescribed for depression and anxiety, the outlet stated. Additionally, Dai’s public defender, Lisa Peebles, contended that the posts were a flawed attempt to draw attention to perceived anti-Israel media bias and support for Hamas on campus. (RELATED: Authorities Charge Suspect With Hate Crime After He Stabs Jewish Man While Shouting Pro-Palestine Slogan: REPORT)

“He believed, wrongly, that the posts would prompt a ‘blowback’ against what he perceived as anti-Israel media coverage and pro-Hamas sentiment on campus,” Peebles wrote in a court filing, AP reported.

ITHACA, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 3: People walk through the Cornell University campus on November 3, 2023 in Ithaca, New York. (Photo by Matt Burkhartt/Getty Images)

During the sentencing, Judge Brenda Sannes said Dai’s actions severely disrupted campus activities and constituted a hate crime. However, the judge also considered Dai’s autism diagnosis and ongoing mental health struggles, alongside his previously non-violent record, AP reported. Dai was a junior at Cornell when the incidents led to his suspension from the Ivy League institution.