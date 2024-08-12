‘Is That A Trick Question’: Kamala Harris Rally-Goers Struggle To Explain Her Policies

Rally-goers at Vice President Kamala Harris’s late Saturday campaign event in Las Vegas, Nevada struggled to explain her policies to Newsmax.

Harris has yet to formally address the media to clarify her policy positions since becoming the presumptive Democratic nominee roughly three weeks ago.

In a segment that aired Monday morning, Newsmax reporter Mike Carter confronted Harris supporters about the vice president’s record and their reasons for backing her.

“What’s the most important policy issue that she holds that is important to you?” Carter asked two attendees who were first spotted wearing COVID-era face masks.

Following a lengthy pause, the male supporter — no longer wearing his face mask — told the Newsmax reporter, “I would say freedom.” He later clarified that he was referring Harris’s pro-abortion stance because “we’re all born to mothers.”

One woman in a red shirt told Carter that “you already know” Harris’s message, which she said was “unifying the nation.”

Two young women wearing blue “BRAT” shirts paused before one told Carter “BRAT” means “just slay.” Harris branded her campaign headquarters social media accounts with the viral green color and aesthetic of singer Charli XCX’s sixth studio album, “brat,” in late July.

“What can be unburdened by what has been?” Carter asked one man, referencing a phrase frequently uttered by the vice president.

“Is that a trick question?” he responded.

Carter asked one woman where Harris stands on fracking, an issue she has come under fire for appearing to flip-flop on. (RELATED: ‘She Has No Ideas’: Trump Calls Out Kamala Harris For ‘Copying’ Key Campaign Promise)

“She actually used to support it. Has evolved her, um …” the female supporter told Carter.

“I thought she used to be against it,” Carter said.

“I mean, I’m sorry. Did I say that? She used to be against it in her previous campaign, right?” she responded.