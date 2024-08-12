Kobe Bryant’s Last Warm-Up Jacket Fetches Big Bucks At Auction

The last warm-up jersey worn by Kobe Bryant sold at auction for a jaw-dropping $336,000, Aug. 3.

SCP auctions put the jersey on the auction block in the middle of July, according to TMZ. The historic article of clothing was worn by Bryant before his last-ever NBA game in April of 2016, when he played against the Utah Jazz at the Staples Center. The warm-up jacket racked up a total of 35 bids before it was officially sold, according to TMZ.

The jacket was photo-matched for authenticity. It is a gold Adidas, size XL that features purple accents and patches that commemorate significant moments in history as part of Bryant’s time in the Lakers franchise. The team’s 31 conference titles and 16 championships are acknowledged on the jacket that became an integral and sentimental part of the NBA star’s career.

The late basketball legend performed at his peak during what would become his final game and marked his successful game by thanking his fans for their support.

“What else can I say? Mamba out,” he said as he unknowingly addressed his fans for the very last time.

SCP Auctions noted the historical significance behind the warm-up jersey as part of their auction summary.

“ESPN described Kobe Bryant’s final game as a “Hollywood Ending,” and they were right. Facing the Utah Jazz on April 13, 2016, Kobe scored 60 points to lead the Lakers to one final victory as he called it a career,” they wrote to their website. “This is the jacket Kobe wore during his historic final game. This warm up is likely the only remaining game worn Kobe relic that will ever come to market from one of the most important and memorable moments in NBA history!” (RELATED: Kobe Bryant’s Staples Center Locker Sells for $2.9 Million)

The identity of the bidder that took home this historic jacket has not been publicly shared.