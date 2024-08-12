Civil rights attorney Leo Terrell noted Monday that Vice President Kamala Harris learned to plagiarize from Joe Biden, citing the vice president’s copying of a policy proposal from former President Donald Trump.

Harris called for not taxing tips during a Saturday rally in Las Vegas, Nevada, two months after Trump first announced he would end the federal taxation on tips during an event in Sin City, prompting the former president’s campaign to accuse the vice president of “copying” Trump. Terrell referenced the alleged academic misconduct that forced Biden out of the 1988 presidential campaign. (RELATED: Segment Comes Unglued After Leo Terrell Rips Dem For Failing To Explain Harris’ Policy Flip-Flops)

WATCH:

‘She Has A Good Teacher’: Leo Terrell Says Kamala Harris Learned To Plagiarize From Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/srE7wX2SmD — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 12, 2024

“You and I, we’re in that political bubble, but the average citizen may not know Donald Trump came out with a no taxes on tips in June and what you saw this weekend, Kamala Harris, with no shame, plagiarized,” Terrell said. “She has a good teacher to plagiarize, Joe Biden does that a lot. Again, the media is playing soft on that, not acknowledging the fact that Trump is the author and the creator of that concept.”

“And we should also point out, two and a half weeks ago, the Biden administration was giving people guidance on how to pay their taxes on their tips,” “America Reports” guest host Trace Gallagher said.

Biden’s 1988 presidential campaign collapsed after media outlets reported the then-Democratic Senator from Delaware used remarks from a British politician in a campaign speech at the Iowa State Fair without attribution. Biden admitted to another instance of plagiarism during his time as a law student before he ended his bid to succeed then-President Ronald Reagan.

“Democrats do not cut taxes, Democrats increase taxes,” Terrell said. “Everyone in this country knows that.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.