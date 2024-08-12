Dodgers Brutally Lose Their Rising Star Pitcher River Ryan To Season-Ending Elbow Injury

“When it rains, it pours” comes to mind.

When it comes to their starting pitching, the Los Angeles Dodgers have had to deal with problem after problem throughout the entire season, and here we go again.

Rising star rookie River Ryan‘s campaign has come to an early end after he suffered a season-ending elbow injury Saturday night in his team’s 4-1 victory against the Pittsburgh Pirates. In the fifth inning with two outs on the board, Ryan tossed a slider and instantly started shaking his arm after the fact. Following a visit from the athletic trainer while still on the mound, Ryan ended up being pulled from the contest with what the Dodgers described as “right forearm tightness.” (RELATED: A Simple Girl Fight Erupts Into Several White Sox And Cubs Fans Brawling It Out)

Prior to his exit from the game, Ryan had zero runs and four hits against him in 4 2/3 innings, tallying four strikeouts. His campaign comes to a conclusion after just four starts with Los Angeles, recording a final stat line of a 1.33 ERA and 18 strikeouts — he pitched a total of 20 1/3 innings. When the season started, Ryan had MLB.com’s No. 3 ranking in terms of the Dodgers’ top prospects.

Ryan underwent an MRI the following day Sunday and could receive further examinations on his injury.

River Ryan’s season is over pic.twitter.com/0bCPvNWnrr — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 11, 2024

River Ryan, a surprise bright spot for the Dodgers, with a 1.33 ERA will be undergoing elbow surgery after this pitch. The Dodgers just can’t stay healthy. pic.twitter.com/Mo1kycEAcp — The Skippers View (@TheSkippersView) August 11, 2024

River Ryan on his injury and when he started feeling the tightness in his forearm. He mentioned the pitch clock as reason why injuries like this can occur and keep on occurring. #Dodgers pic.twitter.com/yTZfoJPjhr — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) August 11, 2024

