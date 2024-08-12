Editorial

Dodgers Brutally Lose Their Rising Star Pitcher River Ryan To Season-Ending Elbow Injury

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 21: River Ryan #77 of the Los Angeles Dodgers poses for a portrait during photo day at Camelback Ranch on February 21, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
“When it rains, it pours” comes to mind.

When it comes to their starting pitching, the Los Angeles Dodgers have had to deal with problem after problem throughout the entire season, and here we go again.

Rising star rookie River Ryan‘s campaign has come to an early end after he suffered a season-ending elbow injury Saturday night in his team’s 4-1 victory against the Pittsburgh Pirates. In the fifth inning with two outs on the board, Ryan tossed a slider and instantly started shaking his arm after the fact. Following a visit from the athletic trainer while still on the mound, Ryan ended up being pulled from the contest with what the Dodgers described as “right forearm tightness.” (RELATED: A Simple Girl Fight Erupts Into Several White Sox And Cubs Fans Brawling It Out)

Prior to his exit from the game, Ryan had zero runs and four hits against him in 4 2/3 innings, tallying four strikeouts. His campaign comes to a conclusion after just four starts with Los Angeles, recording a final stat line of a 1.33 ERA and 18 strikeouts — he pitched a total of 20 1/3 innings. When the season started, Ryan had MLB.com’s No. 3 ranking in terms of the Dodgers’ top prospects.

Ryan underwent an MRI the following day Sunday and could receive further examinations on his injury.

Hang in there, Dodgers fans … I can relate with my Braves fandom.