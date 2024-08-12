Lost Islands Discovered On Underwater Mountain ‘Could Be Origin Of Atlantis Legend’

Researchers in Spain made a remarkable discovery of ancient islands that sank into the ocean millions of years ago, with some still showing signs of intact beaches, according to a Monday report.

The findings, detailed by Live Science, were made on a seamount, an underwater mountain, located off the east coast of Lanzarote in the Canary Islands.

The seamount, named Mount Los Atlantes, contains three inactive volcanoes and stretches approximately 31 miles in diameter, with its base lying around 1.4 miles below the ocean’s surface. (RELATED: New Sonar Mapping Study Unveils Details About Our Ancestor’s Ancient ‘Lost Continent’)

Scientists from the Geological and Mining Institute of Spain (IGME-CSIC) made the discovery while exploring the seabed as part of their Atlantis project, which aims to study underwater volcanic activity in the region.

“This could be the origin of the Atlantis legend,” said Luis Somoza, the head of the project, in an email to Live Science. The team found beaches, cliffs and sand dunes on the flat summit of the seamount, features that suggest the islands were once above water.

Somoza explained these islands likely emerged during the last ice age when sea levels were significantly lower, only to sink again as the ice age ended .

The discovery sparked inspired interest in the potential connection between these sunken islands and the legend of Atlantis. The team plans to analyze samples collected from Los Atlantes to determine when the islands began to sink and will return to the Canary Islands for additional research next year .