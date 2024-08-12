MSNBC Analyst Warns Of ‘Speed Traps’ Kamala Harris’ Campaign Could Face

MSNBC analyst Michael Steele on Monday cautioned about obstacles that could slow Vice President Kamala Harris’ momentum.

Harris still has not posted any policy platform to her campaign website as of Aug. 12, more than three weeks into her presidential campaign. Steele, on “Katy Tur Reports” said there are numerous “speed traps” Harris’ campaign could face, with many of them being policy-related. (RELATED: Harris Once Bragged About Working ‘Behind The Scenes’ To Get Sex Change Surgeries For Trans Inmates)

WATCH:

“There are a number of speed traps, and a lot of them ironically enough are going to be on policy. It’s not going to be on the style and the energy and the interest in the campaign. Where the Democrats have now got to begin to align itself with the voters is on the narrative of ‘okay, we didn’t have a real sense of what a second Biden term would look like, you now need to fill in what a first Harris term will look like,'” Steele said. “And that’s where you’re getting a lot of push up from members of the press, saying, ‘you won’t sit down with us’ … It’s been three weeks, folks, give her the time to sort of put that together.”

“But absolutely, by the time she rolls into Chicago, and certainly when she rolls out of Chicago, she will have to have begun to lay the seeds for narratives on health care, child care, the border, foreign policy,” he added. “How much of a distance is she going to create between her administration and the Biden Administration relative to Israel, relative to the Palestinian question? So there are going to be a number of things where I think there’s going to be potential speed bumps that could impact momentum, could impact the energy and certainly re-align the numbers.”

While running for president in 2020, Harris endorsed a fracking ban, mandatory federal gun buybacks and the abolition of private health insurance. However, the now-vice’s campaign president quickly backtracked on several issues after becoming the presumptive 2024 Democratic presidential nominee.

Harris’ campaign asserts that the vice president now only supports an assault weapons ban and does not support a fracking ban nor a single-payer health care system, according to The New York Times.

