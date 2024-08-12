Netflix Promises An Animated Ghostbusters Series

Netflix greenlit the production of an animated series based on “Ghostbusters,” much to the delight of fans across the globe.

The animated series based on the legendary film was first announced in 2022 and was just recently confirmed, according to Variety. Sources close to the matter said Elliott Kalan has been onboarded as the writer for the series and will also lend his talents as the showrunner and executive producer. The exact plot details have not yet been publicly shared, but the source noted the new series will remain aligned with the tone of the original production, according to Variety.

Kalan is best known as the head writer of “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart.” He was part of the winning team when the show was honored with seven consecutive Emmy nominations in the Best Writing for a Variety Series category. The star managed to clinch a total of four of those wins.

He then took on the role of head writer of the Netflix revival of the hit series “Mystery Science Theater 3000,” and was the co-host of “The Flop House” podcast. Kalan also served as the writer of the comic book series, “Spider-Man and the X-Men.”

This series marks the third “Ghostbusters” animated series in the history of the franchise. “The Real Ghostbusters” aired a total of 140 episodes and ran in syndication from 1986-1991, according to Variety. “Extreme Ghostbusters” followed in 1997 and introduced a new lineup of characters.

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” premiered in November, 2021, and proved to be a box office hit. It grossed nearly $200 million in worldwide sales and was created on a budget of roughly $75 million, according to Variety.

Production of the series will be courtesy of Netflix and Ghost Corps., Inc, which is based at Sony’s Columbia Pictures. (RELATED: ‘Scooby-Doo’ Is Making A Comeback On Netflix: REPORT)

There has been no other information reported on the release date at this time.