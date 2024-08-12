‘Catfish’ Host Nev Schulman Posts Images And Video Of Gruesome Injuries After Breaking His Neck

“Catfish” host Nev Schulman shared videos and images of the injuries he sustained after a horrifying accident nearly left him paralyzed.

The famous television host told his fans and followers that he was “lucky to be here,” as he explained he broke his neck in a bike accident. He explained he went fishing with his family on Sunday and his life changed dramatically the very next day. “Monday was not a day like that. Monday was a day where I learned what “before the accident” really means. And Monday gave weight to just how lucky I was to have Sunday,” Schulman wrote to his Instagram page. “It’s true what they say – life can change in an instant.”

Schulman detailed his experience as he documented his painful injuries. X-ray images showed the damage to his neck and additional hospital photographs showed the red, raw incision at the base of his neck, after undergoing medical procedures. Schulman’s face was bloodied and hospital video footage captured his struggle to stand from his bed, while wearing a neck collar.

The photographs showed the damage to his helmet, which seemed to have taken the brunt of the hit and played a role in saving his life.

“I never made it to pick up my son from school on the bike. In fact in some ways, I’m glad I didn’t. I was alone on impact. Me and the truck,” he said. “And then I guess the pavement. I was alone and unconscious. And then conscious. Maybe I was fine (I wasn’t). Maybe I can still do my long run on Thursday (I couldn’t).”

“I broke my neck. C5 and C6 to be exact. Stable fractures. I’m not paralyzed. My hands were a question mark there for a minute but the human body is incredible and so are HUMANS,” he wrote.

Schulman didn’t provide any additional information about the accident.

He went on to thank the medical professionals that quickly stepped into oversee his care and shared a humble statement about his new perspective on life.

“It’s hard to feel sorry for myself when I hear from the doctors about how many people with similar injuries will never walk again,” Schulman said.

A video clip showed the 39-year-old father of three accepting hugs from his children while hooked up to medical devices. (RELATED: ‘Taken Down In A Blood Bag’: Sam Smith Reveals Gruesome Injury)

“I’m lucky to be here, alive, standing and hugging my family, projected to make a full recovery. And I’m really starting to understand the meaning of gratitude. For the big and little things before the accident, and now everything moving forward,” Schulman wrote.