Authorities Charge Suspect With Hate Crime After He Stabs Jewish Man While Shouting Pro-Palestine Slogan: REPORT

New York authorities charged a 22-year-old man with a hate crime after he allegedly stabbed a Jewish man while shouting a pro-Palestine slogan Saturday, according to a report.

Vincent Sumpter allegedly shouted “Free Palestine” and “Do you want to die?” before he stabbed the Jewish victim near the headquarters of the ultra-Orthodox Chabad Lubavitch movement in Brooklyn, according to Jewish Week. Police also charged Sumpter with eight felonies and six hate crimes over the incident, the outlet reported, citing the arrest report.

Crown Heights Shmira, a Jewish neighborhood watch group, shared footage of the stabbing incident.

The stabbing victim, Yechiel Dabrowskin, told an Israel news outlet that he was informed during Shabbat event that there was someone threatening children outside, according to the Jewish Week. “I told him to go away,” Dabrowskin reportedly said, recalling that the man pulled “a pocket knife” on him.

“He [Dabrowskin] is grateful to be alive and understands that if he had been stabbed just 4 centimeters away, the result would have been very different,” Yaacov Behrman, a spokesman for Chabad Lubavitch, tweeted.

I visited the victim in the hospital tonight. He is grateful to be alive and understands that if he had been stabbed just 4 centimeters away, the result would have been very different. He is recovering and will hopefully be released in the next 24 to 48 hours. https://t.co/gChDwxuPyi — Yaacov Behrman (@ChabadLubavitch) August 11, 2024

The alleged attacker was detained by the community “until police arrived to make an arrest,” Behrman added in a tweet.

I can confirm that a hate crime stabbing occurred early this morning in Crown Heights, around 2 a.m., near Eastern Parkway and Kingston Avenue, close to Chabad Headquarters. The perpetrator, a Black male in his early 20s, shouted “Free Palestine” and, after an exchange of words… — Yaacov Behrman (@ChabadLubavitch) August 11, 2024

An online fundraiser for Dabrowskin has since raised over $20,000 following the attack, the Jewish Week reported.