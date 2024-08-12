NYC’s Notorious ‘Night-Life Lawyer’ Sal Strazzullo Found Dead In Car

Authorities found Salvatore Strazzullo, known as the “Night-Life Lawyer,” dead in his car Saturday in Brooklyn, New York Post reported.

The infamous New York City lawyer known for his high-profile cases was facing multiple criminal charges for allegedly defrauding elderly clients of millions of dollars before he was found dead in his car, according to the New York Post. Strazzullo’s legal career was as colorful as it was scandalous.

NYC’s flashy ‘Night-Life Lawyer’ Sal Strazzullo — who repped rappers and strippers — found dead at 52 https://t.co/cLdFpVBGJD pic.twitter.com/Z5qBPij5Wb — New York Post (@nypost) August 12, 2024

He gained notoriety in a 2012 New York Times profile for handling cases that often stemmed from the risqué exploits of the nightlife world. Among his more infamous cases, Strazzullo defended rapper Foxy Brown in 2011, planning to use an “underwear defense” in a case where she was accused of mooning a neighbor, the outlet reported.

Another client was Milana Dravnel, an exotic dancer who sued boxer Oscar de la Hoya for attempting to prevent her from selling provocative photos of him in women’s lingerie. Despite his fame, Strazzullo’s career was marred by legal and ethical controversies. In 2011, he was sued for sexual harassment by a former employee, Desiree DeMartino, who alleged inappropriate sexual conduct and other misconduct, New York Post reported. (RELATED: Harry Whittington, Texas Lawyer Shot By Dick Cheney, Dead At 95)

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez also accused Strazzullo of operating his escrow account like a Ponzi scheme, siphoning nearly $3.8 million from clients to support his extravagant lifestyle, according to the New York Post. At the time of his death, Strazzullo was battling charges in two major criminal cases, pleading not guilty to grand larceny and a scheme to defraud.