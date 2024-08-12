STEVE CORTES: Kamala Harris Is Showing Americans Who She Truly Is

Now that Vice President Kamala Harris has been coronated as the Democratic Party nominee, the presidential race does indeed reset. For example, the latest American Greatness battleground state survey shows a dead heat right now, with Harris holding a slight a one-percentage-point lead (47% to 46%) over former President Donald Trump among 1,400 likely voters across the seven swing states.

But that same survey shows that she remains super vulnerable on issues, especially the border, reparations, grocery prices and guns. If Team Trump and allies can successfully reveal who Harris truly is, then the honeymoon will dissipate and battleground voters will reject this California leftist. (RELATED: ALAN DERSHOWITZ: Did Harris Reject Gov. Shapiro Because Of Jew-Haters In Her Party?)

Amazingly, Harris missed a key opportunity to pull away in the most important swing state in America, Pennsylvania.

According to polling commissioned by my pro-laborer advocacy organization, the League of American Workers, selecting Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro would have given a material advantage to Harris in the Keystone State.

Specifically, the poll of 600 likely voters in Pennsylvania conducted by Iron Light, shows Harris with a two-percentage-point lead in the Keystone State with 45% for Harris, 43% for Trump, 6% for Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and 6% undecided. That tight Harris lead is within the poll’s four-percentage-point margin of error.

But before Harris selected Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate, we also asked Pennsylvania voters if selecting Shapiro would make a difference? The results were impressive for Shapiro, who remains a very popular figure in his state. (RELATED: BETSY McCAUGHEY: Kamala Harris Might Find Out Male Voters Don’t Like Her Very Much)

A Harris-Shapiro ticket jumped to a five-point lead in our poll (47% to 42%). Remember, in these swing states with razor thin margins of victory, adding three percentage points in your margin is a huge move, one that almost surely wraps up the state. Moreover, for our survey it would have put Harris’ lead outside of the margin of error.

So, what could possibly explain the political malpractice of not picking Shapiro? How could Harris instead pick a governor from a non-battleground state, someone who is actually more radical on policy than she is, who brings no discernable electoral advantage

The only plausible answer is simple and sinister: Shapiro is a Jew and pro-Israel.

The proof is in the polling, and the Biden-Harris campaign team undoubtedly saw similar polling to prove the efficacy of picking Shapiro. Taking Pennsylvania off the map would have made the Trump path to 270 electoral votes much narrower.

But, instead, Harris signaled to all of America that she is simpatico with the most radical, anti-America, anti-Israel, anti-Semitic extremists in American politics. The Left in America grows much more openly anti-Semitic, as evidenced by the reprehensible hateful remarks and intimidation tactics at college campuses across America to protest on behalf of Gaza terrorists.

Now, Harris shows that she herself either actually agrees with that toxic and bigoted group — or that she is too fearful of them to provoke any political showdown? Either way, her shameful decision gives cover to those who burn American flags, disparage Jews and celebrate terror. (RELATED: DANIEL MCCARTHY: Kamala Harris’ Big Advantage? Her Elusive Record)

The fact that she was willing to risk her own election to placate such forces and implicitly endorse those hateful ideas exposes who Harris really is.

Steve Cortes is former senior advisor to President Donald Trump, former commentator for Fox News and CNN, and president of the League of American Workers, a populist right pro-laborer advocacy group.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller News Foundation.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.