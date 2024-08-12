PoliTorium: Politics With Respect

It’s time for Americans to be heard. Fueled by the conviction that every voice matters, a United States Army Veteran (Infantryman), Thomas Moore, created PoliTorium to ensure that no opinion is sidelined and that no perspective goes unheard. With the belief in the power of open conversation and driven by the imperative to transcend partisan barriers, PoliTorium is a neutral space where individuals from all political persuasions can participate in civil and enlightening debates.

“Politics should be about discussing the GOOD we can do for our country, not just highlighting the BAD our opponents might do. PoliTorium aims to bring back the days of respect in politics,” proclaims Moore.

After Moore had completed his service in the Army, he moved to Denver and focused on building PoliTorium. The chaos of the 2020 election was the catalyst to address an urgent need for a space where political unrest could evolve into a civil discourse. Determined to eliminate hate-spreading bots, spammers, and echo chambers, Thomas’s journey began – despite having no background in app development. “I saw a need for an honest and unbiased social system centered around politics. I believe it’s necessary, and I am committed to restoring order in our political discourse,” he emphasizes.

What exactly can users do on PoliTorium?

They can participate in respectful debates with like-minded individuals to broaden their understanding of complex political topics. Freedom of speech is enforced through a unique ban/appeal system. If the content is flagged as spam or inappropriate, the community decides its fate rather than the organization.

Users can also stay informed with the latest political news, breaking stories, and analyses from reliable sources. In addition, they can propose and support petitions to bring change to their communities.

A recent addition to the platform is the Local Feed section. This feature allows users to directly see posts from within their community. It is a newer feature that is expected to encourage users to be more vocal regarding their community’s politics. This could potentially help individuals build a reputation within their local political landscape and even consider taking a more active role in local politics if they are inclined.

PoliTorium creates a sense of community through party representation and networking. Users can proudly display their political affiliations on their profiles and engage in healthy conversations with other individuals who may have opposing viewpoints. In addition, a chat feature helps users connect with friends, fellow enthusiasts, and thought leaders to build a network of individuals who are passionate about politics.

Perhaps most importantly, PoliTorium offers a platform free from trolls and hate. It remains committed, allowing free expression, healthy debates, and mutual respect. Its reputation system works by having users gauge the quality of content and the credibility of contributors to maintain meaningful and respected debates.

As the upcoming election approaches, PoliTorium envisions a future where the platform facilitates civil discourse among Americans, resulting in a more informed electorate. In addition, Moore hopes to see PoliTorium expand into many democratic nations, giving the voice of the people back to the people. He is further committed to encouraging younger generations to learn about and engage in politics.

PoliTorium has no competition. It is an effort to transform the nature of political debate in America. In the words of Moore, “I believe there is always hope for discussion. That with an open mind and respectful attitude, together, we can be the change that we would all like to see”. Reach out to Thomas personally at thomas@politorium.com.

PoliTorium invites every American to reclaim their voice and participate in a more informed and respectful political landscape. Join this revolutionary platform today and be part of the change we all wish to see in politics. It’s time to be heard. It’s time for a respectful political discourse. PoliTorium’s time has come.