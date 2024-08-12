ROOKE: Kamala’s Record Rears Its Ugly Head After She’s Caught Stealing From Trump

Not only did Vice President Harris steal her first publicly announced policy decision from former President Donald Trump, but she also failed to mention that the Biden-Harris administration’s current record proves that she’s already doing the exact opposite.

At a rally in Las Vegas on Saturday, Harris backed the elimination of taxes on tips for hospitality and service workers, a policy first endorsed by Trump, funnily enough, at his June rally in Las Vegas.

“It is my promise to everyone here when I am president, we will continue our fighting for working families of America, including to raise the minimum wage and eliminate taxes on tips for service and hospitality workers,” Harris told the crowd.

Unfortunately for Harris, you can’t just steal other people’s ideas, especially when your own record can betray you so quickly.

The Biden-Harris administration’s Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced in February 2023 that the agencies would implement a new service industry tip reporting program allowing the federal government to force service and hospitality workers to declare their tips as income. The Service Industry Tip Compliance Agreement (SITCA) program works by allowing the federal government to monitor employers’ point-of-sale systems to “improve tip reporting compliance.” (ROOKE: Vance Proved Why He’s Trump’s Greatest Wingman)

“The proposed SITCA program is designed to take advantage of advancements in point-of-sale, time and attendance systems, and electronic payment settlement methods to improve tip reporting compliance. The proposed program would also decrease taxpayer and IRS administrative burdens and provide more transparency and certainty to taxpayers,” the IRS said in a press release.

“The monitoring of employer compliance based on actual annual tip revenue and charge tip data from an employer’s point-of-sale system, and allowance for adjustments in tipping practices from year to year,” the agency added.

Under Harris, Big Brother can look directly into your employer’s financial system to ensure they can tax you the greatest possible amount. Of course, this is for your own good and the “certainty [for] taxpayers.”

Harris wants you to ignore what she already supports and believe things will be different. Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters today that there is no difference between her presidential policies and those currently enacted under President Joe Biden. (ROOKE: Kamala Still Cut Checks To Defund The Police Long After Dems Flip-Flopped On Crime)

“They’ve been aligned for the last three and a half years. There’s not been any daylight,” Jean-Pierre said of Harris and Biden. “She’s going to build, going to build on the successes that they’ve had.”

Americans can’t take much more of these Harris-style “successes.” Inflation is still burying Americans in debt, and buying a house is unattainable for millions of adults. If the financial policies under the Biden-Harris administration continue when she becomes president, these issues will only worsen. Voters understand this, which is why she’s resorted to stealing ideas from Trump, who made American families prosperous.