Video Shows Sabrina Carpenter Frantically Running For Cover As Fireworks Go Off Mid-Concert

Fan-shared video showed Sabrina Carpenter shrieking and running off-stage Saturday in a state of sheer fear as fireworks went off behind her.

The star was dancing and singing with her cast during her headlining set at San Francisco Outside Lands festival, when she had a close encounter with on-stage pyrotechnics. A video shared to Twitter showed the fear on Carpenter’s face as she jumped down from the platform in the middle of her performance, visibly terrified by the fireworks display.

She gasped as she screamed, “Oh God!” and stumbled as she ran across the stage for cover. She looked back at the fireworks and covered her mouth in a state of shock before she disappeared behind the curtains.

Sabrina Carpenter suffered a little scare during tonight’s pyrotechnics ending at #OutsideLands.

Carpenter’s backup singers and dancers continued onward with the performance and seemed completely unfazed by the pyrotechnics.

It’s unclear if the fireworks hit or just spooked her, but she appeared to be uninjured when she ran off stage. It’s not clear if the pyrotechnics show was a planned part of her performance, or if they were sprung on her by surprise. Her reaction suggested this was not something that she was at all comfortable with.

Carpenter is currently on her “Short n’ Sweet” tour, which runs through 2025, in promotion of her upcoming sixth album by the same name.

Her new project is set for release Aug. 23. (RELATED: Dramatic Video Shows Security Agent Delivering Strong Shoves While Assisting Sabrina Carpenter Through Crowd)

The star did not make mention of the fireworks incident on her social media outlets.