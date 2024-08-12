Trump Camp Headquarters Burglarized, Suspect Caught On Video

The Trump campaign headquarters in Ashburn, Virginia was burglarized Sunday, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), which has surveillance video of the suspect.

The suspect was identified as an adult white male wearing dark clothes and a black cap, LSCO announced in a media release Monday. The wanted man is shown in screenshots wearing a yellow backpack on his stomach while walking by a wall decorated with an American flag and a single Trump poster.

Media Release: The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) is seeking a suspect in connection with a burglary at the Trump for President 2024 campaign office in Ashburn, VA, on August 11, 2024. The office, in the 20000 block of Ashbrook Place, is being leased by the Trump campaign… pic.twitter.com/wkMLb4AP2D — Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office (@LoudounSheriff) August 12, 2024



Deputies responded to the scene after LCSO was contacted about the burglary at 9 p.m., according to the media release.

It is currently unknown if the suspect stole from the office. An investigation into the incident is ongoing. (RELATED: Secret Service Reportedly Apologizes To Salon Owner After Duct-Taping Cameras, Breaking In, During Kamala Harris Event)

“It is rare to have the office of any political campaign or party broken into,” Sheriff Mike Chapman said. “We are determined to identify the suspect, investigate why it happened, and determine what may have been taken as well as what may have been left behind.”

The burglarized building is currently being leased by the Trump campaign and also exists as the headquarters of the Virginia 10th District Republican Committee, LCSO noted.

This comes two days after news broke that the Trump campaign’s internal communications were hacked by what it said was a hostile foreign entity. The Republican nominee’s campaign pointed to a Microsoft intelligence report released Friday that claimed hackers affiliated with the Iranian armed forces had “sent a spear-phishing email to a high-ranking official of a presidential campaign” in June. The campaign alleged an Iranian operative was who shared the stolen information with Politico starting in late July, the outlet reported.