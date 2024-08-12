Opinion

Is Trump Riding Back Into Twitter Battle? Probably Not, But We Can Still Enjoy His Old Bangers

Donald Trump Addresses National Association Of Black Journalists Convention

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Gage Klipper Commentary & Analysis Writer
The undisputed king of X, formerly Twitter, has returned. Well, kind of.

If you spend any time at all on X, you undoubtedly noticed a tweet from @realDonaldTrump in the wee hours of Monday morning. “They want to silence me because I will never let them silence you,” Trump wrote in a two-and-a-half minute campaign video. He closed with the hashtag #TrumponX.

It’s a pretty epic comeback. Booted off by former Twitter execs drunk on their own power, Trump has not been back on the platform since 2021. His account was reinstated by Elon Musk after he purchased the company, but by then, Trump had his own social media platform Truth Social.

It brings back the memory of Trump’s glory days, when libs still cowered in fear of mean tweets and his off-the-cuff remarks drove the news cycle every morning. Are we heading back to the halcyon days of Old Trump defiance? Is our Deus ex machina coming in the form of new nasty nicknames shouted from the virtual mountaintops?

Sadly, probably not. It may have been tweeted from Trump’s account, but it seems to be nothing more than an ad — albeit a pretty awesome one. When you go to Trump’s actual Twitter profile, the post does not come up; it only shows up algorithmically on your own feed.

However, later Monday he did post the same video again — and this time, it does show up on his profile. A few minutes later the tweets started rolling in, with several promoting his upcoming interview with Musk on the platform.


But unfortunately, they all seem like targeted campaign messages. They’re calculated, and that’s not a bad thing, but they’re a far cry from the uncensored bombs he used to drop daily. So Trump will probably not be riding back into Twitter battle — at least not regularly. But for now, be can just look back and enjoy some of his greatest hits.

The time he roasted Barney Frank:

The time he predicted Kristen Stewart’s villain arc:

The time he showed his love of Mexican culture:

The time he introduced us to “covfefe”:

The time he put Kim Jong Un in his place:

The time he dunked on Lebron:

The time he assured us he’s a “very stable genius”:

 

And of course, the time he called on everyone to “stay peaceful” on Jan. 6: