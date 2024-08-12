Is Trump Riding Back Into Twitter Battle? Probably Not, But We Can Still Enjoy His Old Bangers

The undisputed king of X, formerly Twitter, has returned. Well, kind of.

If you spend any time at all on X, you undoubtedly noticed a tweet from @realDonaldTrump in the wee hours of Monday morning. “They want to silence me because I will never let them silence you,” Trump wrote in a two-and-a-half minute campaign video. He closed with the hashtag #TrumponX.

They want to silence me because I will never let them silence you. They’re not coming after me, they’re coming after you. I just happen to be standing in their way and I’m never moving. We will Make America Great Again! #TrumpOnX — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2024

It’s a pretty epic comeback. Booted off by former Twitter execs drunk on their own power, Trump has not been back on the platform since 2021. His account was reinstated by Elon Musk after he purchased the company, but by then, Trump had his own social media platform Truth Social.

It brings back the memory of Trump’s glory days, when libs still cowered in fear of mean tweets and his off-the-cuff remarks drove the news cycle every morning. Are we heading back to the halcyon days of Old Trump defiance? Is our Deus ex machina coming in the form of new nasty nicknames shouted from the virtual mountaintops?

Sadly, probably not. It may have been tweeted from Trump’s account, but it seems to be nothing more than an ad — albeit a pretty awesome one. When you go to Trump’s actual Twitter profile, the post does not come up; it only shows up algorithmically on your own feed.

However, later Monday he did post the same video again — and this time, it does show up on his profile. A few minutes later the tweets started rolling in, with several promoting his upcoming interview with Musk on the platform.

Are you better off now than you were when I was president? Our economy is shattered. Our border has been erased. We’re a nation in decline. Make the American Dream AFFORDABLE again. Make America SAFE again. Make America GREAT Again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2024



But unfortunately, they all seem like targeted campaign messages. They’re calculated, and that’s not a bad thing, but they’re a far cry from the uncensored bombs he used to drop daily. So Trump will probably not be riding back into Twitter battle — at least not regularly. But for now, be can just look back and enjoy some of his greatest hits.

The time he roasted Barney Frank:

Barney Frank looked disgusting–nipples protruding–in his blue shirt before Congress. Very very disrespectful. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 21, 2011

The time he predicted Kristen Stewart’s villain arc:

Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again–just watch. He can do much better! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2012

The time he showed his love of Mexican culture:

Happy #CincoDeMayo! The best taco bowls are made in Trump Tower Grill. I love Hispanics! https://t.co/ufoTeQd8yA pic.twitter.com/k01Mc6CuDI — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 5, 2016

The time he introduced us to “covfefe”:

Who can figure out the true meaning of “covfefe” ??? Enjoy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

The time he put Kim Jong Un in his place:

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

The time he dunked on Lebron:

Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2018

The time he assured us he’s a “very stable genius”:

….to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius….and a very stable genius at that! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

And of course, the time he called on everyone to “stay peaceful” on Jan. 6: