Victor Robles Inks 2-Year, $9.75 Million Contract Extension With Mariners

Victor Robles is staying in the Emerald City!

The Seattle Mariners have agreed on a two-year, $9.75 million contract extension with outfielder Victor Robles, doing so Monday in a move that will keep him under a deal with the franchise through the 2026 campaign.

Robles would have been able to join free agency in the offseason but chose a contract that features an option for $9 million for the 2027 season. (RELATED: Dodgers Brutally Lose Their Rising Star Pitcher River Ryan To Season-Ending Elbow Injury)

Since Seattle signed him to a deal June 4, Robles has been quite effective for them. His deal with the Mariners came just three days following his release from the Washington Nationals. In 42 games with the M’s, Robles tallied a .303 average and put up seven doubles. He also recorded three home runs. On top of that, he filled in great for Julio Rodriguez at center field after he suffered an ankle injury.

Solid move by Seattle in terms of depth.

Victor’s staying in Seattle! We have signed outfielder Victor Robles to a two-year extension through 2026, with a team option that runs through the 2027 season. #TridentsUp 🔗 https://t.co/ri8rdkgf18 pic.twitter.com/bgEeVS1LLK — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) August 12, 2024

Speaking of baseball, it’s been a good night for me in that realm, already winning two of my PrizePicks slips.

Here’s one that cashed, with the other still pending (just waiting to get paid):

Y’all be sure to follow me on Twitter, baseball is cooking up hella profit right now.