Pokémon Voice Actress Rachael Lillis Dead At 46

“Pokémon” voice actress Rachael Lillis died Aug. 10 at the age of 46 after a battle with cancer.

She was best known for voicing Misty, Jessie and Jigglypuff in the “Pokémon” TV series. Her sister, Laurie Orr, confirmed her death on the GoFundMe page that was created to assist the star through her mounting medical bills.

“With a heavy heart, I regret to say that Rachael has passed away. She passed peacefully Saturday night, without pain, and for that we are grateful,” she wrote.

Orr shared more details about Lillis’ final moments.

“She is with God, the angels, and family that has passed before her, surrounded by infinite Love,” she wrote on the GoFundMe page. “Unfortunately, regrettably, I was not with her, it was just this past week that she was starting to decline. This was unexpected and we are completely grief-stricken.”

Rachael’s “Pokémon” co-star, Veronica Taylor, who was the voice actor for Ash Ketchum in the cartoon franchise, took to Instagram to pay tribute to her friend Monday.

“I was lucky enough to know Rachael as a friend. She had unlimited kindness and compassion, even until the very end,” she said.

“She had a great sense of humor, was wonderful to be around, was incredibly intelligent, and had such a memory for moments – real or animated. She worked hard and cared deeply,” Taylor wrote.

Taylor shared a sweet note full of hope.

“She passed away during the peak of the Perseid meteor shower. Like those shooting stars, Rachael was a magnificent wonder and truly special. She burned bright and vanished too soon. She will live on in our memories for eternity,” she said.

Rachael was a respected staple in the anime community. She voiced characters in a number of films and TV shows, including “”Hunter × Hunter: The Last Mission,” “Berserk: The Golden Age Arc,” “Sonic X,” “Animation Runner Kuromi” and “Guardian of Darkness.”

Fans, friends and loved ones donated nearly $98,000 of the $100,000 goal listed on her GoFundMe page.

The family promised fans that it would return with updates about an upcoming memorial service.