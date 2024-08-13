Archaeologists Uncover 500-Year-Old Compass That Could Have Belonged To Copernicus

An amateur archaeological group in northern Poland reportedly found a 500-year-old compass that could have belonged to renowned astronomer Nicolaus Copernicus, according to a Monday report.

The discovery was made in the gardens of the Archcathedral Basilica of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary and Saint Andrew, also known as Frombork Cathedral, where Copernicus spent much of his life, according to Popular Mechanics.

The Warminska Grupa Eksploracyjna, the group responsible for the find, used ground-penetrating radar to explore the cathedral grounds. Their search led them to an underground chamber containing three tunnels where the ancient compass was discovered, the report explained.

Misja Skarb, a member of the group, described the find as “astounding” and noted that it “opens up new possibilities for understanding [Copernicus’] methods of work.” (RELATED: Trove Of Ancient Egyptian Artifacts Uncovered Across More Than 60 Burial Sites)

While there is no direct evidence confirming the compass belonged to Copernicus, the location of the discovery lends credibility to the possibility. After studying at the University of Cracow in the 1490s, Copernicus received a canon position at Frombork Cathedral, where he developed his heliocentric theory that revolutionized our understanding of the solar system, according to Popular Mechanics.

Adding to the intrigue, the compass was found near the site where Copernicus’ remains were discovered in 2005, making the connection to the astronomer even more compelling. The compass was sent to the Conservator of Monuments of Poland for preservation and analysis and is expected to be displayed at the Nicolaus Copernicus Museum once the process is complete.