REPORT: Ex-Girlfriend Shows Court Scars All Over Her Body After Actor Allegedly Stabbed Her 20 Times, Left Her For Dead

Allie Shehorn, the former girlfriend of actor Nick Pasqual, reportedly showed the court the deep scars she has all over her body after the actor allegedly stabbed her and left her for dead.

Shehorn put her scars on display for everyone in the San Fernando, California courtroom to see what she has suffered through as a result of Pasqual’s alleged violent attack. The “How I Met Your Mother” actor is on trial for stabbing Shehorn over 20 times in a horrific incident at her home, May 23. He then reportedly attempted to flee to Mexico but was apprehended on the Fort Hancock International Bridge in Sierra Blanca, Texas.

Shehorn broke her silence on the attack by saying she plans to attend every court hearing to make sure “he knows I’m still here,” according to Daily Mail.

Nick Pasqual’s ex-girlfriend Allie Shehorn shows off her vivid stabbing scars as she comes face to face with the How I Met Your Mother actor in courtroom showdown https://t.co/I7uudSGOeT — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) August 13, 2024

Images of Shehorn show deep, long scars on her neck, shoulder, arms and wrist. The 35-year-old special effects makeup artist revealed she nearly died from the stab wounds and intends to make her presence known in court to prove to Pasqual that “he can’t get away with it.”

“I just hope that there’s justice served,” she told Daily Mail.

35-year-old Pasqual remains in custody at the North Valley Correctional Facility in Castaic, California and is facing attempted murder, burglary and domestic violence charges, among others.

Shehorn revealed she spent more than a week in hospital after the attack, and still has a long road to recovery. Some of her vivid wounds will never heal. She said she does not know if she will ever recover enough to go back to work. One of her hands remains in a cast, and her neck and arm scars are alarmingly large – a constant reminder of the severity of the alarming attack.

“I still don’t have feeling back in my hands and partial vision loss that I can’t get back,” she told Daily Mail.

“Every day is different and it’s a struggle, and just dealing with the permanent damage is really hard. I can’t go back completely to how I was,” Shehorn said.

Shehorn spoke about incidents she experienced in advance of the brutal attack that changed the course of her life, and alleged that Pasquale attacked her on a number of other occasions, including hitting her with a belt Jan. 29, breaking down a number of doors in their home Mar. 6, and raping and choking her Apr. 14, according to Daily Mail.(RELATED: Famous Artist Bhad Bhabie Posts Graphic Video Of Alleged Assault Incident)

Pasqual is also facing charges over a separate attack on Shehorn three days prior to the stabbing in which he allegedly banged her head on the floor of their home.

Pasqual returns to court Oct. 8.