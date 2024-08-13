Boeing 747 Pilots Claim They Were Intercepted By UFOs That Didn’t Show Up On Radar

A now-viral video shared by a Boeing 747 pilot flying from Saudi Arabia to Nigeria in early August allegedly showed three strange lights near the aircraft.

The footage was shared by Captain Ruud Van Pangemanan, who said the glowing orbs showed up around 30 minutes into his flight (the 20-minute mark in the video posted to YouTube). You can clearly see Pangemanan’s co-pilot, and he is transfixed on the aerial phenomenon, which looks sort of like a lighthouse beacon in the sky as it flashes in and out in the sky.

Whatever the objects are, Pangemanan said they didn’t show up on radar. Similarly, his team thought the lights might be drones, though these would also presumably show up on radar.

Pangemanan dismissed the idea that the lights were satellites or stars. But I feel like the latter may be close to the truth, as this is more like a spook light than a straight UFO. Unlike UFOs, spook lights are just giant balls of light that are said to hover off the ground. Science explains them as “ball lightning.” Do I think Pangemanan videoed ball lightning in the atmosphere? No. But I’m not sure he’s captured a UFO either. (RELATED: Big Names Line Up For Super Secretive UFO Movie … But We Are Extremely Confused)

My gut feeling, unlike more recent UFO sightings, is that this particular video is probably of something related to the recent meteor showers. Yes, these lights are a bit weird in the way they behave. But they just look like large fragments of exploding rock in our atmosphere.

I may be wrong; perhaps this is some type of military aircraft or possibly some type of cosmic event. But I feel like this is probably not legitimate. At least, I hope it isn’t.

UFO ‘Sighting’ In Popular Tourist Destination Goes Viral | @DailyCaller https://t.co/uDKwCJoT8n — KAY SMYTHE (@KaySmythe) July 31, 2024

If we want to go full tin-foil-hat and believe these are UFOs following Pangemanan fly to Nigeria then their behavior is somewhat disconcerting. Unlike most UFOs, which whiz through the skies in all sorts of directions, these ones seemed to hover, moving gradually. Almost like they’re watching.

And I really don’t like the idea of an interplanetary alien species taking the time to watch us humans as we go about our normal lives. (RELATED: Two Major UFO Mysteries May Have Been ‘Solved’ After Decades)

Thankfully, I think this is literally just a series of really big shooting stars.