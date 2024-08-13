NFL Rookie Mike Hall Jr. Arrested For Domestic Violence After Allegedly Putting Gun To Fiancée’s Head: REPORT

Mike Hall Jr., Cleveland Browns rookie defensive tackle, was arrested for domestic violence after allegedly holding a gun to his fiancée’s head, ESPN reported.

Hall was arrested and booked Tuesday after allegedly threatening a woman with a gun Monday night in Avon, Ohio, a police spokesperson told ESPN. The woman told police she is engaged to the NFL rookie and has an 11-month-old child with him, the outlet reported.

During an argument, Hall grabbed a handgun, pressing it to the woman’s forehead, a police report read, ESPN reported. He then allegedly threatened, “I will f—ing end it all. I don’t care.”

The two were discussing the financial needs of the woman’s daughter from a different relationship when the dispute ensued, according to the police report, the outlet noted.

Browns rookie Mike Hall Jr. arrested on domestic violence charge https://t.co/lgZ589pwce pic.twitter.com/UQpiXdlHs7 — New York Post (@nypost) August 13, 2024

During the altercation, the 21-year-old allegedly grabbed the woman’s feet and dragged her along the driveway on her back after screaming at her to leave, ESPN reported. (RELATED: NFL Player Lonnie Phelps Arrested After Allegedly Drunk Driving, Crashing Into Restaurant)

The victim’s mother reportedly corroborated the account in a written statement, according to the police report. The mother alleged to authorities that she saw Hall hit her daughter in the head with a baby bottle, according to the outlet. He also allegedly choked her via her neck, forced her head through a wall and damaged a bedroom door, the outlet reported.

Hall left the house prior to the authorities’ reached the scene, the police report noted, according to ESPN. Officials allegedly discovered multiple indications of a physical altercation in the home and two handguns, the outlet reported.

Hall reportedly pleaded not guilty, an Avon Lake Municipal Clerk said. He was given a $10,000 bond and is awaiting a hearing set for Sept. 10, ESPN noted.

The Cleveland Browns issued a statement Tuesday morning saying they are “aware of the incident,” according to ESPN.

“Mike and his representatives have been in touch with the appropriate authorities. We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this time,” the statement reportedly read.

The Browns chose Hall in the 2024 NFL draft. He previously played college football for Ohio State University.

The Daily Caller has reached out the Cleveland Browns for comment but has yet to receive a response.