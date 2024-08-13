CNN Deceptively Cuts Trump-Musk Audio To Portray Them Downplaying Nuclear Bombs

CNN deceptively cut audio of 2024 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s conversation with billionaire Elon Musk on Tuesday to give the impression the two were downplaying nuclear bombs.

After a cyber-attack caused a roughly 40-minute delay, Trump joined Musk on a Twitter “Space” Monday evening for a lengthy discussion about a variety of topics, including nuclear energy. CNN’s Dana Bash initiated a panel discussion on “Inside Politics,” leading with a short soundbite misleadingly portraying the two as giving little weight to the impact of nuclear bombs.

WATCH: Fake news CNN selectively edited President @realDonaldTrump and @elonmusk‘s conversation last night to claim they said that the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings were not a big problem. The full context shows they were talking about nuclear energy. All the fake news does… pic.twitter.com/Y0UilefYJp — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 13, 2024



“I wanna play one exchange that was kind of classic. Well, there were a lot of exchanges that were classic Donald Trump, but this one really stuck out to us,” Bash told CNN panelists.

The network cut to a 10-second audio clip from the over two-hour-long live stream, displaying photos of Trump and Musk with a transcription on-screen.

“Hiroshima and Nagasaki were bombed, but now they’re, they’re like full cities again,” Musk said at the start of CNN’s clip.

“Right, well, that’s great,” Trump responded.

“So, it’s really not something that, you know—” Musk continued.

“That’s great,” Trump said.

“So it’s, it’s not as scary as people think basically,” Musk said, concluding CNN’s clip and cutting back to Bash.

“So that was more Elon Musk than Donald Trump talking about, sort of suggesting that what happened almost 80 years ago, 80 years ago next year, the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, now it’s okay, um, trying to kind of blow off the impact of that,” Bash said.

Unedited audio of the exchange reveals Trump and Musk were actually discussing nuclear energy. (RELATED: Donald Trump Tweets For First Time Since Feds Took His Mugshot)

Musk called nuclear energy “one of the safest forms of electricity generation.” He said there was a “huge misunderstanding” about nuclear energy due to its name, saying regulations prevent it from being used to its full potential.

“Maybe they’ll have to change the name! The name is the rough thing. There are some areas, like when you see what happen – we’ll have to rebrand it. We’ll have to give it a nickname. We’ll name it after you or something,” Trump told Musk.

“When you see what happened in Japan, where they say, ‘You won’t be able to go on the land for about 3,000 years,’ did you ever see that? And in Russia, where they had the problem. Where they had a lot of bad things happen. And they have a problem. And they say in 2,000 years, people will start to occupy the land again. You know, you realize it’s pretty bad,” Trump continued.

“It’s actually not that bad, like, after Fukushima happened in Japan, people were asking me in California, you know, are we worried about the nuclear plant in Japan. I’m like, no, that’s crazy. It’s actually, it’s not even dangerous in Fukushima.”

Musk told Trump that after the earthquake and subsequent tsunami disaster in 2011, he flew to Fukushima and ate locally grown vegetables to demonstrate the safety of nuclear power.

For those who (mistakenly) think this is a radiation risk, pick what you think is the worst location. I will travel there & eat locally grown food on TV. I did this in Japan many years ago, shortly after Fukushima. Radiation risk is much, much lower than most people believe. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 6, 2022



Trump joked that Musk hadn’t “been feeling so well lately” before the 10-second exchange clipped by CNN ensued.

Moments following her suggestion that Trump and Musk were trying to downplay nuclear bombs, Bash acknowledged – after appearing to stare down at notes on the table – that the comments the duo made in proper context were about nuclear energy. Bash did not play the full audio of the exchange for her viewers.

“There they were having a conversation about nuclear energy,” Bash told CNN panelists. “They did have substantive conversations about it, and what Trump said – well, first of all, I want you to react to this. What Trump was talking about there was that nuclear energy has a branding problem. He’s not wrong.”