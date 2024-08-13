CNN Host Calls Out Kamala Harris Camp For Empty Schedule

CNN host John Berman called out Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday for having no campaign events scheduled for the entire day.

Berman pressed Adrienne Elrod, a senior spokesperson for the Harris-Walz campaign, about Harris’ lack of scheduled campaign events on Tuesday.

“What’s on the vice president’s schedule today?” Berman asked.

“Well, she’s traveling and talking to voters and getting her message out there to the American people. Something she’s been doing since the very start of this campaign. And something that she certainly did when she was President Biden’s running mate as vice president,” Elrod said. “Uh, well, look, you just mentioned the speech she’s gonna be giving in —”

“But, but I was asking you about today, and I don’t think she’s got any campaign events on the schedule today, does she?” Berman interjected.

Elrod skirted the question by blaming the Harris-Walz campaign’s lack of events on travelling across the country.

Between Aug. 6 and 10, Harris held campaign events with Walz across the key battleground states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona and Nevada. (RELATED: ‘She Has No Ideas’: Trump Calls Out Kamala Harris For ‘Copying’ Key Campaign Promise)

Harris plans to visit Raleigh, North Carolina on Friday to deliver remarks about the economy, a campaign official told McClatchy, The News & Observer reported. Her opponent, former President Donald Trump, will visit Asheville, North Carolina on Wednesday to give his own remarks about “the economic hardships created by the Harris-Biden Administration,” according to a news release on his website.

Trump’s most recent campaign event was a widely anticipated virtual interview Monday evening with billionaire Elon Musk on X “Spaces.” The GOP nominee held his last in-person rally in Bozeman, Montana.