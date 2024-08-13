CNN host Kate Bolduan pressed Democratic New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday about whether Vice President Kamala Harris should be participating in sit-down interviews.

Harris has not participated in a single sit-down interview since launching her presidential candidacy on July 21, the day President Joe Biden dropped out of the race. Bolduan pointed out that Republican nominee Donald Trump has been participating in interviews, most recently with “X” Owner Elon Musk on Monday night.

“Not a hard-hitting interview, but as Trump made the point to say, he is doing interviews. Kamala Harris has not, yet,” Bolduan told the New Jersey governor. “Do you think that is becoming a problem for everyone, for you all, supporting Kamala Harris and that it’s not just a scheduling issue?”

“You won’t be surprised to hear I had no time for the Musk-Trump interview, so I can’t comment on any content. But no, not at all,” Murphy replied. “I think she’s had an extraordinary several weeks. Tim Walz is an inspired pick. She’s on a roll. She is, as he has said, she has brought joy back into the whole arena of politics. There will be plenty of time to do interviews.”

CNN Host Presses Democrat Gov Point-Blank On Whether Kamala Harris Should Speak To The Press pic.twitter.com/inyqrITX2q — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 13, 2024

Murphy suggested the Musk did not conduct a real interview with Trump on Monday night and assured that Harris will sit down for interviews with “real journalists.”

The Trump campaign reportedly plans to get Harris off-script in front of voters and reporters. Trump and Harris have agreed to participate in a Sept. 10 debate moderated by ABC News, although the former president proposed to debate her on Sept. 4 with Fox News moderators.

The vice president has been hesitant to participate in events that are not highly controlled, according to Axios. Harris reportedly became filled with anxiety after she was invited to a salon-type dinner at D.C. news mogul David Bradley’s home in April 2022, which required her staff to simulate the event ahead of time. (RELATED: Sparks Fly As CNN Panel Debates Kamala Harris’ Lack Of Media Appearances)

Bolduan cited a New York Times/Siena poll from Saturday that found Trump leads Harris 53% to 46% on the economy and 51% to 46% on immigration in battleground states, noting Trump’s lead on these issues is “a big problem” for Harris’ campaign. Murphy said the campaign will attempt to assure voters that the economy is “better” in their hands.

“The Harris-Walz ticket will bring you a safe pair of hands, stability, exactly what America’s kitchen table needs,” Murphy said.

A survey by The Financial Times found Harris edging Trump on the economy 42% to 41%. The poll surveyed 1,001 participants between Aug. 1-5 with a 3.1% margin of error.

