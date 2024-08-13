CNN’s Harry Enten Warns Harris Fans Not To ‘Open The Champagne Bottle’ Yet As Trump ‘Very Much In This Ball Game’

CNN senior data reporter Harry Enten on Tuesday cautioned Vice President Kamala Harris’ supporters against prematurely celebrating her victory in the upcoming election as former President Donald Trump still has a significant chance of defeating her.

Harris is leading Trump in the crucial swing states of Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan according to a set of The New York Times/Siena College polls released Saturday. However, Enten on “CNN News Central” noted Trump has historically been “underestimated” in polling, making her lead insufficient to predict a probable victory for the vice president. (RELATED: ‘Dam Is Going To Break’: Trump Insiders Forecast Counterattack Against Kamala’s Basement Campaign)

“I just want to take a step back and sort of point out, we kind of been here before. So August 13th, how far were the polls off in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin? And this is in 2016 and 2020. Trump was [under]estimated both times around and by significant margins,” Enten said. “Take a look here. In 2016, the average poll in those states that I mentioned, those Great Lake battleground states, Trump was underestimated by nine points on average at this point in 2016. How about 2020? It wasn’t a one-off, look at this. He was underestimated by five points on average. And of course, Kamala Harris’s advantage in those New York Times/Siena College polls were four points in each of these key battleground states, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin.”

Americans narrowly trust Harris over Trump to manage the economy, although most of them have a dismal perception of the Biden-Harris administration’s economic policies, according to a recent poll conducted by the Financial Times and the University of Michigan. Harris leads Trump 42% compared to 41%, but only around 25% of voters believe the current administration has not damaged the economy and close to 75% have a negative perception of the current economic climate.

“The bottom line is this … If you’re a Kamala Harris fan and you want to rip open the champagne bottle, pop that cork, do not do it. Donald Trump is very much in this race,” he continued. “If we have a polling shift, like we’ve seen in prior years from now until the final result, Donald Trump would actually win. I’m not saying that’s going to happen, but I am saying that he is very much in this ball game based upon where he is right now. And compare that to where he was in prior years.”

Harris still has not posted a policy platform to her campaign website as of Aug. 13, over three weeks into her presidential campaign. MSNBC analyst Michael Steele on Monday warned “there are a number of speed traps” Harris’ campaign could face, with many of them being related to policy.

“By the time she rolls into Chicago, and certainly when she rolls out of Chicago, she will have to have begun to lay the seeds for narratives on health care, child care, the border, foreign policy,” he said. “How much of a distance is she going to create between her administration and the Biden administration relative to Israel, relative to the Palestinian question? So there are going to be a number of things where I think there’s going to be potential speed bumps that could impact momentum, could impact the energy and certainly re-align the numbers.”

