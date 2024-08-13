‘Afraid To Face Her Record Of Failure’: Danielle Alvarez Says Media Bias Allowed Biden And Harris To ‘Dupe’ Voters

A senior adviser from the Trump campaign criticized the media for what they described as a biased coverage in a Tuesday appearance on “Jesse Watters Primetime.”

Danielle Alvarez blasted the media for allowing Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden to mislead the American public. The adviser condemned the media for not scrutinizing Harris’ record and policy positions adequately, accusing them of being complicit in a perceived deception.

“You know what we really do need to challenge the mainstream media. They allowed Joe Biden to pull the wool over their eyes all the sudden on that debate stage,” Alvarez stated. “They were alarmed. They couldn’t believe that they had been duped and they are now in bed honeymooning with Kamala Harris and allowing her to dupe them in the same way. And so I think President Trump is absolutely going to give an incredible debate performance.”

These comments came after the discussion about Harris’ ability to handle debates and speak in public without scripts.

“23 days since a coup against the sitting president of the United States, since ascending the throne, unable to answer for her failures over the last three and a half years,” the adviser claimed, emphasizing the vice president’s reliance on scripted speeches. “It’s a disgrace.” (RELATED: Harris Campaign Caught Pushing Literal Fake News Headlines In Americans’ Google Searches)

The host voiced strong doubts about the media’s willingness to challenge Harris, suggesting the upcoming presidential debate might be the only opportunity for such scrutiny.

“She’s afraid of President Trump and she’s afraid to face her record of failure. President Trump delivered a knockout debate performance against Joe Biden, which allowed her again to have that coup to ascend the throne. She hasn’t won a single vote any support from a single Democrat voter,” Alvarez said when asked about her thoughts on Harris avoiding debates,” Alvarez said in a statement.