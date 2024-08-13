Dem Strategist Aghast About Trump Poking Fun At Harris Time Magazine Cover During Musk Livestream

Democratic strategist Julie Roginsky accused former President Donald Trump on Tuesday of being “misogynistic” by complimenting a Time Magazine photograph of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Trump said during his live conversation with X Owner Elon Musk on Monday that the painting of Harris on the cover of Time Magazine made her look like “the most beautiful actress ever,” and further compared her to former First Lady Melania Trump. Roginsky accused Trump of allegedly saying Harris is gaining momentum because she is “hot” and “dumb” during her appearance on MSNBC’s “Chris Jansing Reports.”

“Look, this is the same kind of misogyny we talked about before, right? She’s dumb, she’s terrible, but she’s hot, in other words, is what he’s saying,” Roginsky said. “So I guess she’s gonna get her free ride because she’s hot, right? Because women who are hot in his terms get a free ride. And this is a woman who is a former prosecutor, she’s a former attorney general, she’s a former senator, she’s a sitting vice president. She’s accomplished … and yet he’s reducing her down to her looks and basically saying she’s dumb, she’s not smart, but because she’s a good looking woman, kind of like my wife Melania, she’s gonna get a free ride from the media.”

A Dem strategist rages on MSNBC about Trump complimenting a Time Magazine photo of Kamala Harris pic.twitter.com/XyUH5SIyiN — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 13, 2024

Roginsky accused Trump of disrespecting women and treating them horribly throughout his life, alleging he told his second wife to brag about their sex life to the public in the 1980’s. (RELATED: Kamala Harris Fails To Distance Herself From Left-Wing 2020 Campaign, Despite Aides’ Best Efforts)

“[Trump] doesn’t actually respect anybody who’s a woman,” she continued. “He’s never respected women. His treatment of women has consistently been horrible. This is a man who sent out a second wife to talk about how great the sex was with them back in the 80’s, and this is the same kind of mentality he’s got. And I think the more people see this, the more they’re gonna be turned off.”

Many Democrats and liberal media outlets have branded criticisms of Harris as “racist” and “sexist” since the launch of her campaign on July 21, particularly in response to Republican Tennessee Rep. Tim Blanchett calling her a “DEI [diversity, equity and inclusion] vice president.” New York Times opinion writer Mara Gay told “Morning Joe” on July 23 that Republicans will immediately begin spewing “racist and sexist” attacks toward Harris ahead of the 2024 election.

Former Democratic National Committee Vice Chair Michael Blake told CNN on Monday that it is sexist to suggest that Harris “inherited” the Democratic nomination after President Joe Biden suddenly dropped out of the race on July 21.

Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki claimed on July 10 that Harris would be an “undervalued” candidate because she would be campaigning in a “country that is sexist and racist.”

The Harris campaign and fellow Democrats have repeatedly accused Republican vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance of sexism for branding Harris and other Democratic women as “childless cat ladies” during a 2021 appearance on Fox News’ former program, “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” Vance said the comment has been twisted by the political left, whom he accused of pushing anti-family values during an appearance on “The Megyn Kelly Show” on July 26.

