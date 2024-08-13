Dental Staff Caught Allegedly Mocking Cancer Patient’s Diary In Disturbing Video

A video caught a Tennessee dental staff allegedly mocking a cancer patient’s diary, KVUE reported.

An incident at Premier Dental Group of Knoxville has come to light, involving a staff member who was caught on video allegedly mocking a cancer patient’s personal diary. The video, which quickly spread across social media, shows an employee reading and laughing at the patient’s private thoughts about their medical treatment and concerns, according to KVUE.

NEW: Dental staff filmed laughing at and mocking a cancer patient’s private diary while reading it out loud. Scum. Staff members at Premier Dental Group in Knoxville, TN were filmed laughing at the diary of a cancer patient. The diary discussed the patient’s concerns with… pic.twitter.com/GbmE9Da1A9 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 13, 2024

The backlash was immediate, with many calling for a boycott of the dental practice. In response, Premier Dental Group issued an apology on their Facebook page, acknowledging the video as inappropriate and admitting it displayed a lack of respect and professionalism towards an individual’s medical condition. However, the apology was short-lived as the practice’s Facebook profile was taken down shortly thereafter, WBIR stated.

“Premier Dental Group of Knoxville is aware of a recent incident involving an inappropriate video created and shared by some of our employees that addressed an individual’s medical condition in a disrespectful and unprofessional manner. We deeply regret this incident and the hurt has caused,” the statement said, WBIR reported.

The dental group initiated an internal investigation and is reviewing its policies and training procedures to prevent such behavior in the future. The employees involved have reportedly been addressed, although specific details regarding any disciplinary actions remain undisclosed, according to WBIR.