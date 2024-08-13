Man Drives Semi-Truck Into Strip Club After Being Kicked Out, Leaving One Dead And Two Injured

A man drove a semi-truck into a Florida gentleman’s club Tuesday after being kicked out, leaving one dead and two injured.

Officers responded to the scene of the Emperors Gentleman Club in Tampa, Florida, around 4:19 a.m. for a “truck vs pedestrian” incident in the club’s parking lot, according to a Tampa Police Department press release.

Responding officers discovered the truck had crashed into the front of the building towards the entrance. Witnesses said the man accused of driving the semi had been kicked out of the club prior to the incident. (RELATED: Strip Club Manager Allegedly Drugged Customers To Film, Rob Them).

The driver “then returned to drive the truck into a group of people standing at the entrance,” the press release states.

One adult male was killed in the crash and two other men were injured, police said. The injured victims are expected to survive.

The semi-truck driver was placed into custody and remains hospitalized in critical yet stable condition, officials said. The police department did not name the driver nor any charges. Officials said “charges are forthcoming.”

“This is an unbelievably tragic and completely avoidable incident,” Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said in the press release. “We will work to get justice for the victims and their families. We are thinking of all those impacted including the innocent bystanders who witnessed this horrific ordeal.”

#DEVELOPING: A semi-truck driver is in custody and critically injured after authorities say he drove a semi-truck into a Tampa gentleman’s club after getting kicked out, killing one and injuring others. STORY: https://t.co/5qnilXACMH pic.twitter.com/C0SxVxMa3y — FOX 13 Tampa Bay (@FOX13News) August 13, 2024

In April 2022, a man driving an SUV crashed into the wall of a gentlemen’s club in Detroit, Michigan, according to Fox 2. Security cam footage shows the crash unfolding in which the driver attempted to plow into the building’s brick wall multiple times.

The crash caused over $7,000 in damages, the outlet reported. The club’s manager told Fox 2 he believed the crash was done “intentionally and maliciously.”