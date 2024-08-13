Daughter Of Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee Announces Congressional Bid

Erica Lee Carter, the daughter of deceased Democratic Texas Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, announced Monday evening that she will run to fill her mother’s seat.

Carter revealed in a statement posted to her late mother’s Twitter account that she will be on the ballot for Texas’ 18th congressional district’s special election, which will determine who will serve out the remainder of Lee’s term.

“I want to finish for my mom!” Carter wrote in all capital letters at the top of her statement.

Erica Lee Carter – Daughter of The Late Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee issues the following statement: “I WANT TO FINISH FOR MY MOM!” pic.twitter.com/HuYv3rbXFh — Sheila Jackson Lee (@SJacksonLee) August 12, 2024

Carter claimed that several Democrats requested she run to replace her mother in the weeks since her death.

“The people of the 18th Congressional District, re-elected my mother to the 118th Congress to protect their interest and uphold our democratic values. Congresswoman Jackson Lee kept their interests in her heart and mind until the very end. So many community leaders and democratic stalwarts have requested that I consider completing her term this year by running in the November 5th Special Election. After careful consideration, the answer is YES,” Carter stated.

Lee’s office announced her passing at age 74 through a statement posted to the late lawmaker’s X account on July 19. While the statement did not specify a cause of death, Lee battle pancreatic cancer prior to her death. (RELATED: Former YouTube CEO Dead At 56)

Lee had represented Texas’ 18th congressional district for 30 years.