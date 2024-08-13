Wildlife Officials Euthanize Black Bear After It Mauls Toddler Near Yellowstone National Park

A black bear severely mauled a 3-year-old girl while sleeping in a tent Sunday at a Montana campground located just north of Yellowstone National Park, The Associated Press (AP) reported.

The attack occurred around 10 p.m. Sunday at a campground south of Red Lodge and the young victim was subsequently hospitalized in Billings, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials, AP reported. Following the incident, the campground was promptly evacuated and wildlife authorities set traps in an effort to capture the black bear responsible for the attack.

Black bear mauls 3-year-old girl in tent at Montana campground https://t.co/NFVkqVm6NT — CTV National News (@CTVNationalNews) August 13, 2024

By Monday afternoon, a bear believed to be the assailant was caught and euthanized, AP stated. Investigators noted the tent where the attack took place contained accessible garbage, a cooler and human food, likely contributing factors that drew the bear to the site. The agency emphasized the bear had no prior history of human conflict but appeared to have become habituated to human food, leading to a diminished fear of human presence. (RELATED: Video Shows Bear Stealing Gummy Bears From Gas Station, Leaving Without Paying)

In light of the attack, Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials are urging campers to adhere to safety guidelines, which include storing food, garbage and scented items in bear-resistant containers or securely inside vehicles to prevent such dangerous encounters, according to AP.