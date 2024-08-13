‘Fox & Friends’ Co-Hosts Implore Voters To ‘Wake Up’ And See Reality Of Harris’ Left-Wing Record

The co-hosts of “Fox & Friends” implored voters on Tuesday to see the reality of Vice President Kamala Harris’ left-wing record ahead of the 2024 election.

Harris’ momentum among the Democratic base has continued to surge despite her lack of media appearances and sit-down interviews since the launch of her campaign on July 21, the day President Joe Biden dropped out of the race. The “Fox & Friends” pan warned Harris’ campaign promises will likely not become reality as tends to flip-flop on her positions.

“They’re just so grateful that Joe Biden’s not running, they’re gonna vote for me no matter what. It doesn’t matter if she’s flip-flopped on everything,” co-host Ainsley Earhardt said. “That’s why the American voter needs to wake up and look at her voting record. You have to look at these issues. What is she gonna do to our country? Is she gonna make our country better? Has it been better over the last three years since she’s been vice president? No. She is so progressive.”

“America needs to wake up,” Earhardt continued. “This woman that everyone is rallying around, do you know what she stands for?”

‘Fox & Friends’ Co-Hosts Implore Voters To ‘Wake Up’ And See Reality Of Harris’ ‘Progressive’ Record pic.twitter.com/roXBp8tAIz — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 13, 2024

Co-host Lawrence Jones said the elites backing Harris will not feel the burdens of her policies, while co-host Steve Doocy said voters still do not know Harris’ policy proposals ahead of the election.

Kilmeade, Doocy and Earhardt argued Harris is attempting to sound more Republican in her most recent campaigns ads, which have claimed Harris intends to strengthen the U.S.-Mexico border and be tough on crime. (RELATED: ‘The View’ Co-Host Alyssa Farah Griffin Reality Checks Sunny Hostin After She Calls Kamala Harris ‘A Moderate’)

“No, guys, she is proposing. She’s gonna be strong on the border, she’s gonna crack down on crime, she’s gonna not tax on tips,” co-host Brian Kilmeade said sarcastically. “She’s gonna be more MAGA than Donald Trump. That’s what she’s doing because that’s more popular than what she stood for and who she worked for.”

Harris was rated the second most liberal senator behind Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders in the 116th Congress, which ran from Jan. 3, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2021.

In the Senate, Harris co-sponsored the Green New Deal, which Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez introduced in the House, while supporting the elimination of the Senate filibuster in order to pass the legislation in 2019. The now-vice president supported a ban on fracking during her 2020 presidential campaign, which she later walked back.

Harris also co-signed a “Medicare for All” bill sponsored by Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders, which aimed to abolish private health insurance and create a single-payer system where the federal government is the sole provider for health insurance coverage. She later proposed her own “Medicare For All” bill in July 2019 where citizens could keep their own private insurance provider.

The vice president supported granting healthcare coverage to illegal immigrants during her 2020 campaign, compared Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to the Ku Klux Klan and called for the agency to be abolished in 2018.

NumbersUSA, an organization supporting more “sensible immigration,” awarded Harris an F- rating for her support of a number of bills that it says would have weakened border security.

A New York Times/Siena College poll released on Saturday found Harris leading Trump in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan by a 50% to 46% margin, three states Trump needs to secure in order to win the election. Harris leads Trump nationally by 0.5% according to the Real Clear Polling average of polls from July 22 to Aug. 7.

