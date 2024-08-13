George Clooney Drops F-Bomb In Response To Quentin Tarantino Saying He Has No Star Power

George Clooney wasn’t shy about calling out Quentin Tarantino during an interview with GQ published Tuesday.

Clooney was asked about his work with famous directors and he was quick to knock Tarantino down with some choice words. The famous actor explained he had some bad blood with Tarantino after discovering he had shared some unsavory words about him with the press. “Quentin said some shit about me recently, so I’m a little irritated by him,” Clooney told GQ. The famous actor was being interviewed alongside his pal, Brad Pitt.

“He did some interview where he was naming movie stars, and he was talking about you, and somebody else, and then this guy goes, “Well, what about George?” He goes, he’s not a movie star,” Clooney said.

Clooney went on to air his grievances about some other things that he alleged Tarantino had said about him during that particular interview.

He made it clear that what Tarantino said about him really stung – and it has stuck with him.

“And then he literally said something like, “Name me a movie since the millennium.” And I was like, “Since the millennium? That’s kind of my whole fucking career,” Clooney said, according to GQ.

Pitt laughed at the situation, but Clooney was clearly still unimpressed, and continued to call out Tarantino over what he allegedly said.

“So now I’m like, all right, dude, fuck off,” Clooney said, in an emotional response to Tarantino’s insult.

“I don’t mind giving him shit. He gave me shit.”

Clooney reigned the conversation back in by regrouping on the original question he was asked about the talented directors he had worked with over the course of his career.(RELATED: George Clooney’s Wife Co-Authored Report Backing ICC Warrant For Netanyahu)

“But no, look, we’re really lucky we got to work with these great directors. Director and screenplay is what keeps you alive,” he said.