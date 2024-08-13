Harris Campaign Spokesperson Claims ‘No Tax On Tips’ Example Of Harris ‘Putting Forward Her Own Agenda’

A spokesman for Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign claimed Tuesday the Democratic nominee was “putting forward” policy proposals, citing a policy proposal originally made by former President Donald Trump.

Harris called for not taxing tips during a Saturday rally in Las Vegas, Nevada, two months after Trump first announced he would end the federal taxation on tips during an event in that city, prompting the former president’s campaign to accuse the vice president of “copying” Trump. Adrienne Elrod told “CNN News Central co-host John Berman that Harris backed much of what President Joe Biden did during his administration, but would also reveal her own proposals. (RELATED: ‘She Has A Good Teacher’: Leo Terrell Says Kamala Harris Learned To Plagiarize From Joe Biden)

“She certainly again has many parts of President Biden’s agenda that she helped pass, that she supports, but she’s also going to be putting forward her own agenda and that’s something you heard her talk about when she talked about no taxes on tips in Nevada,” Elrod claimed.

Tips are a significant source of income for hospitality workers in the Las Vegas area, where most of Nevada’s population is located, according to KVVU.

In addition to a relative silence on policy issues, Harris has not done an interview or press conference since Biden ended his reelection bid on July 21. Harris’ campaign website does not have a tab listing policy proposals or positions she has taken on major issues, while Trump’s campaign site links to Trump’s entire platform, including a downloadable PDF.

Harris leads former President Donald Trump by 1.1% in a national head-to-head matchup, according to the RealClearPolling average of polls from July 27 to Aug. 11, with the vice president’s lead decreasing to 0.8% when Green Party candidate Dr. Jill Stein and independent presidential candidates Cornel West and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. are included in surveys.

In Nevada, Trump leads Harris by 3.7% in a head-to-head matchup, according to RealClearPolling, with the two candidates tied in a five-way race.

