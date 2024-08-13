Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner sparred with former Democratic New York state Sen. David Carlucci as he justified Vice President Kamala Harris’ lack of policy proposals ahead of the 2024 election.

Harris has yet to lay out a detailed proposal of her policy plans nearly one month following the launch of her campaign on July 21. Carlucci sparked an argument with Harris and Fox News Political Analyst Gianno Caldwell as he attempted to argue that Republican nominee Donald Trump has failed to disclose his platform.

“We can easily say the same thing about Donald Trump. He’s been ambiguous on many policies, but Kamala Harris has a record,” Carlucci said.

“Have you been to Trump’s website? I mean just to compare there. Kamala Harris doesn’t have an Issues tab, she doesn’t even have like, generous talking points, which a lot of candidates do,” Faulkner interjected.

Harris’ campaign website does not mention what the presumptive Democratic nominee’s policy proposals are ahead of the election, instead including ways to get involved in the campaign and biographies of the vice president and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. Trump’s website lists 20 bullet points of detailed policy proposals regarding the border, economy and social issues.

Harris Faulkner, Fox News Political Analyst Spar With Dem After He Justifies Harris’ Lack Of Policy Proposals pic.twitter.com/4iDNLyhazH — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 13, 2024

Caldwell scoffed at Carlucci’s argument, saying Harris shares President Joe Biden’s policy failures in regards to the economy and immigration. (RELATED: ‘Fox & Friends’ Co-Hosts Implore Voters To ‘Wake Up’ And See Reality Of Harris’ Left-Wing Record)

“Oh David, sometimes I wonder do you get your talking points from the Daily Onion because it is hilarious. ‘Donald Trump hasn’t had any policy proposals, policies out there,’ we’ve seen the effective policies from Donald Trump for four years,” Caldwell said. “Now we can talk about what Kamala Harris and Joe Biden has done and thanks to the press secretary [Karine Jean-Pierre], we know there’s no daylight between them from a policy standpoint.”

Caldwell said Harris holds an equal amount of responsibility for lifting Trump’s restrictive border policies which allowed for record-high migrant crossings across the U.S.-Mexico border.

Carlucci then credited the Biden administration with fixing the Trump-era economy, without mentioning that the former president left office during the global COVID-19 pandemic. Faulkner said Biden attempted to take credit for the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine, despite him receiving his first dose before he took office in December 2020.

Trump accused Harris on Saturday of “copying” his campaign promise to eliminate taxes on tips given to service workers. The former president initially proposed the idea at a June 9 rally in Las Vegas, Nevada, two months before Harris announced the same plan at a Las Vegas rally on Saturday.

Harris has released a series of campaign advertisements in an attempt to rebrand her a tough-on-the-border candidate following criticisms of her handling of the migrant crisis throughout her vice presidency. One campaign ad released in July states that Harris will increase the number of Border Patrol agents and implement new technology to block fentanyl from entering the U.S., while another casted her as a tough border-state prosecutor.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.