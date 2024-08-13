We’ll All Be Dressing Up As ‘Hysteria!’ Characters For Halloween If This Teaser Holds Up

Peacock released the trailer for “Hysteria!” Monday and it looks incredible.

Step aside “Stranger Things,” there’s a new cult classic horror on the horizon that doesn’t even look that scary. In the trailer for “Hysteria!” we’re introduced to the town of Happy Hollow, a “great town” with “even better people.”

The story follows the disappearance of the town’s star quarterback during the “Satanic Panic” of the 1980s, according to the description.

“A struggling high school heavy metal band of outcasts realize they can capitalize on the town’s sudden interest in the occult by building a reputation as a Satanic metal band, until a bizarre series of murders, kidnappings, and reported ‘supernatural activity’ triggers a leather-studded witch hunt that leads directly back to them,” the description continues. (RELATED: America’s Most Chilling Underrated Horror Series Is Finally Returning)

But we don’t meet any of these characters during the teaser. We’re only introduced to Julie Bowen (“Modern Family”) as a suburban housewife, dancing around her kitchen … until things go sideways.

Bowen is joined by Anna Camp (“True Blood”), Garret Dillahunt (“Saving Hope”), and a whole host of fresh faces to the entertainment scene. (RELATED: Netflix Reveals New Horror Series ‘Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen’ And We Couldn’t Agree More)

Writers Matthew Scott Kane and David A. Goodman describe the story about “both sides of that general fear,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s about the thrills of being young, rebellious in spirit and aspirational at heart — and the horrors of growing up and realizing that the world you thought you knew has shifted beneath your feet,” the writers continue, noting that the show is accessible for parents and children (of appropriate age).

We’re promised chills, laughs, and probably some great music if the trailer is anything to go by. The series premieres on October 18, so I think it’ll be an 80s’ themed Halloween this 2024!