Former Israeli Operative Says ‘Iran Is Laughing At’ Biden-Harris Admin, Claims They Feared Trump

Former Israeli operative Aaron Cohen criticized the Biden-Harris administration’s approach to handling Iran in a Monday appearance on “Hannity.”

In a discussion with Fox host Sean Hannity, Cohen argued that Iran is “laughing” at the administration but that the regime had a distinct fear of former President Donald Trump. Cohen also said that under the Biden administration, Iran has shifted its strategy to cyber warfare.

Time to get honest about Iran. No more sugarcoating—this regime is a growing threat, and our weak policies are fueling their aggression.#ConfrontIranNow@seanhannity pic.twitter.com/NzgcKFXD9w — Aaron Cohen Official (@aacohenofficial) August 12, 2024

“They’re not gonna go head-to-head with the United States but what they will do is switch tactics, they’re gonna move into the cyber warfare which we are seeing play out now. So this would be the second time. I don’t believe in coincidences, and that cyber warfare is designed to dismantle the U.S. technical capabilities, specifically for the purpose of disrupting this campaign which is very dangerous in my mind,” Cohen explained.

“The naive appeasement only boldens Iran and the U.S. is not deterring Iran. Iran is laughing at the Biden-Harris administration.” (RELATED: ‘You’re Dead Wrong’: Hannity Pushes Back On GOP Voters Supporting RFK)

Amid concerns over the administration’s perceived weaknesses, Hannity discussed the potential for conflict in the region, and voiced fears that Israel might have to simultaneously manage multiple threats, including a possible three-front war without support from the U.S. Hannity also argued that the current admin is unreliable, which makes it embarrassing.

“I’ll tell you what they’re scared of Sean, they’re scared of Donald Trump because they know Donald Trump is gonna back Israel, give us the weapons and supplies we need,” Cohen said when asked about his take on the situation.

“It’s a disappointment as an American Israeli, there’s a slight fear of abandonment here but we’re gonna get the job done and Israel is gonna go all the way as needed to protect. Because you saw what happened on October 7 Sean, we don’t have the luxury to not be good so we’re taking all that into account. Israel is getting ready to ramp up as needed and we are not asking for the Biden -Harris administration’s permission,” Cohen further explained.