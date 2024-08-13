John Mulaney Confirms He Married Olivia Munn Amid Her Battle Against Cancer

John Mulaney confirmed that he secretly married Olivia Munn during the Aug. 13 episode of “Late Night With Seth Myers.”

The famous actor and comedian opened up for the very first time about the very private wedding ceremony that took place in July. “I did. I got married,” Mulaney confirmed. Myers congratulated him on his milestone moment, to which Mulaney replied, “Thanks a lot. It’s the best,” with a beaming smile across his face. Mulaney and Munn share a 2-year-old son named Malcolm. Munn publicly shared her breast cancer diagnosis on Instagram, Mar. 13, and has since undergone a hysterectomy and a double mastectomy.

Mulaney and Munn tied the knot in a private New York on the July 4 weekend, according to previous reports by E! News. Malcolm and a witness were the only attendees at the private ceremony, which was held at a friend’s New York home, according to People. This is the first time Mulaney has addressed his new marriage publicly. He did not offer any further details about the wedding, or any details pertaining to the exchange of vows with Munn.

Munn’s Newsroom costar Sam Waterston presided over the intimate ceremony, serving as the officiant, TODAY.com previously reported.

Mulaney proudly boasted that his mother-in-law, Kimberly Schmid, whom he references as “Miss Kim,” came with him to the taping of the show, and he introduced her to the world as the camera panned to where she was sitting.

He went on to say that being part of her family was “the greatest single time in my life.”

“I’ve been in a lot of interesting situations,” Mulaney said.

“Marrying into a large Vietnamese family is one of the most fun things I’ve ever done,” he told Myers.

The famous comedian went on to say that Munn’s family is dramatically different than his own, who he said is “uptight about a lot.” He noted that his family believes most subjects are “taboo,” but his in-laws talk about everything and have a more direct approach to conversations.

“The Luong family, they talk about anything immediately upon meeting you,” Mulaney joked.(RELATED: Eddie Murphy Just Made A Huge Personal Move At Age 63)

“Like, ‘How much money you have? Why you so skinny? Why you skinny?” he quipped.