Fox News Columnist Says Trump Needs To Stop With ‘Childish’ Attacks Against Harris And Focus On ‘Issues’

Fox News columnist Karol Markowicz said Tuesday on a radio show that former President Donald Trump needs to pivot from “childish” attacks against Vice President Kamala Harris and instead focus on “issues” affecting Americans.

Since Harris became the Democratic Party’s presumptive presidential nominee, Republicans have warned Trump about the effectiveness of his strategy of personal attacks against her in winning over voters, according to CNBC. Markowicz said on “The Megyn Kelly Show” that while Trump’s name-calling “resonates with his base,” he needs to address the concerns of swing voters still deciding whether to support him if he wants to win. (RELATED: New Polls Show Trump Losing To Harris In Key Swing States)

“I think that anybody who wants Donald Trump to win would tell him to run on the issues. Your support will rise if you remind people that just before, you know, COVID, their lives were going great, the economy was going great, the country was going in a good direction — no wars, etc. He has an argument to make, but he keeps falling back into this childish name-calling, nickname-giving thing that resonates with his base. But the base is already there,” Markowicz said. “They’re already coming to vote for him. He doesn’t need that. He needs a swing voter who’s saying, ‘Wow, I’m actually thinking about voting for Donald Trump,’ but then he keeps pushing them away. I think that it’s absolutely correct that he can win those voters on the issues, but if he keeps playing these games, I just don’t know.”

“The funny thing is the Trump campaign keeps saying that Kamala is not talking to the press and like they keep pointing this out. Trump should maybe talk to the press just a little bit less. Like a little bit less press, a little bit more talking to union workers in Michigan and trying to get their vote — a little less talking to The New York Times,” Markowicz continued.

WATCH:

Republicans, including businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, former Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway and ex-White House aide Peter Navarro, have urged the former president to differentiate his campaign from Harris by focusing on both his future policies and those that benefited Americans during his first term, CNBC reported.

While Trump had been leading Biden in national polls, the race has tightened since Harris entered. A Morning Consult poll released Monday shows Harris ahead of Trump by three points, with 47% of voters supporting her, 44% backing Trump and 8% either undecided or favoring another candidate.

Another recent poll from The New York Times/Siena College shows Trump trailing Harris in the key swing states of Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan — all crucial for his 2024 election chances.

