‘Lethargic And Obese’: Tucker Carlson, Dave Smith Chide Tim Walz For Being ‘Afraid Of Testosterone’

Tucker Carlson and comedian Dave Smith chided Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz for being “afraid of testosterone” in Tuesday’s episode of “The Tucker Carlson Show.”

Walz, who Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris tapped as her running mate, attempted to increase Minnesota’s taxes on cigarettes and vaping devices in 2021, according to Americans for Tax Reform.

Carlson tore into Walz as one of many Democrat politicians who “want to isolate and punish” those with an “abundance” of testosterone.

“They’re afraid of testosterone and they want to identify who’s got it in abundance and they want to isolate and punish those people. It’s why they’re against nicotine. That’s why Walz raise the taxes on nicotine pouches for their — of course, they’re not carcinogens. There’s no evidence, by the way, that nicotine is a carcinogen. It’s not that we know of. It’s all a lie!” Carlson claimed.

“And what they hate about nicotine is it raises testosterone levels, even suppress that fact, that’s a fact — on Google. Google nicotine and testosterone and see how many results it takes you to get to the core truth, which is, yes, nicotine use raises testosterone levels. Man. It is way, way down. And that’s not an accident. They’re afraid of testosterone,” Carlson added

An attempted assassination, followed by a coup. It makes you wonder what’s next. Dave Smith has some ideas. (1:03) Dave Smith’s 2024 Predictions

(8:34) Who Is the President Right Now?

(12:39) The Greatest Scandal in American History

(19:34) The Deep State Coming Out of the… pic.twitter.com/Ux2T2F29fL — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) August 13, 2024

Walz’s proposal consisted of a 33% tax increase on tobacco excise over $4 per pack and a 95% sales tax for vaping devices — to be added over the current tax on vaping liquids, Americans for Tax Reform noted. (RELATED: ‘Martin Luther King In A Different Body’: Ben Carson Tells Tucker Black Voters Won’t Support Kamala Harris So Easily)

Smith pointed out that anti-smoke taxes “do work” as an economic incentive to stop the behavior. The comedian questioned why government officials are focused on stopping smoking in the name of public health when fast-food restaurants are “everywhere.”

“I go all throughout this country and like, yeah, people don’t smoke as much as they used to. But everywhere you go, it’s just Arby’s, McDonald’s, Burger King …” Smith said.

“It’s disgusting,” Carlson commented.

“You know, it’s like — it’s not like health is really the concern here, so what is actually the concern?” Smith asked. “Oh, so you don’t have a problem with people being lethargic and obese. You have a problem with them smoking cigarettes. So what explains that?”

Carlson said the elimination of smoking was sought for the “same reason” many in authority oppose AR-15s — “because it’s a visible sign of your autonomy.”

“They hate that — it’s a threat to their control,” Carlson said.