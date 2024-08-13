All Hell Breaks Loose At Rams-Cowboys Preseason Game With Unholy Trinity Of Knockouts, Bloodshed And Screaming Kids

It’s almost football season again, kids! And here’s how you can tell.

If you’re not aware, the National Football League is full of fights, and I’m referring to the fans. It doesn’t matter if it’s the regular season or preseason; fans will scrap it out to the near-death. But with that being said, preseason in particular can get a lot more disgusting (You can thank the cheap tickets for that). (RELATED: Titans’ Will Levis Launches His Own Mayonnaise Cologne. I Need This Disgusting Glory In My Life Immediately)

I’ve been in the media for 10 years. I’ve seen a ton of NFL fan fights throughout, and with me being active on social media the way I am, the amount has only ratcheted up. And I can honestly tell you, preseason fights are always the most gruesome. It’s what you get when you mix alcohol and a free ticket from the local Burger King.

Example A: a game in the very first week that featured the Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys in Southern California.

WATCH:

This is just sad… its only preseason!? 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/s5tTsHCUmU — Allen Sales (@AllenSales) August 13, 2024

I swear I’ve gotten so numb to this stuff, and that’s not a good thing, but that’s just the way culture rocks in 2024.

Hell, I’m the type of person who has been hooked on the whole Julio Foolio situation as entertainment. Sad, but true.

Damn they got the Foolio shooting in 4K 🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/VG2rercljY — NUKE 🥊 (@NukeFinero) July 29, 2024

Footage of the arrest of Julio Foolio’s alleged murderers released by TPD😳 pic.twitter.com/b47JRgFzn8 — NUKE 🥊 (@NukeFinero) July 29, 2024

The opp (opposition) behavior is absolutely wild out here today, and I can’t help but to be fascinated by it.