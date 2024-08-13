Meet The Top 10 Entrepreneurs Of 2024

In the rapidly evolving landscape of modern business, certain individuals stand out for their exceptional contributions and groundbreaking innovations. These top 10 entrepreneurs of 2024 are transforming industries and setting new benchmarks with their visionary leadership and unrelenting drive. From revolutionizing real estate to pioneering new technologies, these dynamic leaders are reshaping the business world and inspiring the next generation of entrepreneurs. Here’s a look at these trailblazers who are leading the charge into the future with their innovative strategies and dedication.

Marcus Skeen

Marcus Skeen was born in New South Wales, Australia, and began his security career in 1992, steadily establishing himself as a seasoned professional. By 1996, he committed to a full-time security role, patrolling the streets of Kings Cross in Sydney.

In 1998, seeking new opportunities and challenges, Marcus moved to Asia. He honed his security expertise across various domains, including private investigation, mobile patrols, static guarding, and nightclub management. His international journey began in 1998 when he became the Security Manager for a prominent nightclub while also working as a private investigator. In 2007, he relocated to Hong Kong, taking on the role of Divisional Manager for G4S Gurkha Services, where he oversaw 800 Ex-British Army Gurkhas.

Marcus became a valuable member of the Transit Officer Police Service in Sydney, undergoing specialized training in counter-terrorism, and worked as an undercover operative targeting anti-social behavior and graffiti gangs.

In 2004, Marcus was appointed State Manager for SNP in Canberra, and in 2006, he assumed the position of National Operations Manager for SIS, further enhancing his leadership and management skills.

In 2010, Marcus served as an independent Security Consultant contracted to G4S in the Philippines, showcasing his versatility in the security industry. In 2013, he returned to Hong Kong and achieved a significant milestone in his career when he was promoted to General Manager Asia Pacific at Signal 8 Security Ltd. The company specialized in providing premium security services, including bodyguard protection and event security.

Throughout his career, Marcus had the privilege of providing security services for numerous high-profile individuals, including celebrities like James Franco, David Beckham, Kylie Minogue, Kofi Annan, Gwyneth Paltrow, Orlando Bloom, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jesse J, Dana White, and Rhonda Rousey.

His expertise extended to overseeing security at major events, such as the Hong Kong Sevens in 2009, 2010, and 2015. He also provided security and bodyguard services to international sports teams, including the Wallabies and All Blacks. In 2014, Marcus was instrumental in planning the overall security strategy for the Transformers 4 premiere and Imagine Dragons concert in Hong Kong.

In 2020, Marcus relocated to the United States, driven by his passion for developing a security solutions business. The first step in this endeavor was acquiring WGS Group INC. Marcus has pursued continuous education to enhance his skills and knowledge, holding a Diploma of Security Risk Management and Leadership and Management, reflecting his commitment to staying updated in an ever-changing security landscape.

With a fresh and innovative approach, Marcus is dedicated to providing clients with valuable advice and top-notch services. He continues to adapt to the evolving needs of the security market, establishing himself as a reliable and forward-thinking professional in the industry.

Carlo Dupone

Based in Carlsbad, California, with additional offices in Playa Del Carmen, Puerto Vallarta & Merida, Mexico, Carlo Dupone is a distinguished real estate developer and investor renowned for his unwavering commitment to excellence. His journey into the world of real estate began with a strong academic foundation, having earned an undergraduate degree in Economics followed by a master’s degree in finance. This solid educational background has equipped Carlo with the knowledge and skills necessary to navigate the complex financial landscapes of the real estate industry.

Reflecting on his career, Carlo often speaks of his inherent entrepreneurial spirit. “I’ve always had that entrepreneurial spirit about me — that thing that wants to step outside of the lines every now and again,” he shares. This drive has been a significant factor in his success, propelling him to explore new opportunities and innovate within the industry.

Carlo’s professional achievements are most notably tied to his role as President and Managing Partner of Astamar, a prominent real estate development company providing Luxury beachfront properties in Tulum, La Valencia, Baja California and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

Since 2014, he has been at the helm of Astamar, steering the company through numerous successful real estate acquisitions, developments, and investment ventures. Under his leadership, Astamar has grown significantly, expanding its footprint throughout Mexico and establishing itself as a key player in the market.

One of Carlo’s remarkable accomplishments as a developer is his ability to manage large-scale projects, handling acquisitions ranging from 100 to 250 units at a time. This capability demonstrates not only his expertise in the field but also his capacity to oversee and execute complex projects efficiently.

In addition to his technical skills, Carlo’s success can be attributed to his strategic collaborations. He works closely with a dedicated team of builders, architects, and attorneys, ensuring that every project meets the highest standards of quality and compliance. This team-oriented approach also enables him to cater to the unique needs of foreign investors interested in the Mexican real estate market, providing them with the necessary support and expertise to navigate the investment process smoothly.

Carlo Dupone’s career is a testament to his passion for real estate and his commitment to excellence. Through his leadership at Astamar, he continues to make significant contributions to the industry, driving growth, innovation and eco-friendly luxury properties while maintaining a strong focus on sustainability, quality and integrity. His entrepreneurial spirit and strategic vision ensure that he remains at the forefront of eco-friendly real estate developments and investments in Mexico.

Grant Cardone

Grant Cardone is a transformative force in the business and real estate sectors as the dynamic CEO of Cardone Capital. Managing over $4 billion in assets, Grant has revolutionized the investment landscape with his innovative strategies and keen business acumen. Since founding Cardone Capital, he has steered the firm towards unprecedented growth, emphasizing a pragmatic approach that diverges from traditional methods. Under his leadership, Cardone Capital has not only raised significant capital but also built a brand that resonates deeply with investors and entrepreneurs alike.

Grant’s visionary approach extends beyond real estate. He is the founder of the 10X Growth Conference, the largest business and entrepreneur conference in the world, alongside ventures like 10X Health System, Cardone Ventures, and 10X Studios. His dedication to creating impactful experiences is evident in the success of these initiatives, particularly the 10X Growth Conference, which attracts thousands of attendees annually. Through these platforms, Grant has cultivated a community focused on amplifying success and achieving extraordinary goals, solidifying his position as a key influencer in the business world.

Grant’s commitment to education and empowerment is further exemplified by his bestselling books and Cardone University, an online education platform with over 500,000 users. His work with major corporations such as Google, Toyota, and Aflac showcases his ability to drive sales growth and optimize business processes. Grant’s influence spans various media outlets, where his straightforward insights on leadership and business trends are highly sought after. By redefining success and challenging conventional wisdom, Grant Cardone is not just a leader but a catalyst for change in the entrepreneurial landscape.

To explore more about Grant Cardone’s groundbreaking work with Cardone Capital, visit the official website or follow Grant on TikTok and Instagram.

Luca Netz

Luca Netz is revolutionizing the NFT landscape as the visionary CEO of Pudgy Penguins. Since assuming leadership in April 2022 post-acquisition, Luca has infused the brand with a fresh philosophy centered on deep emotional connections, reminiscent of beloved global franchises. Steering away from typical Web3 methodologies, he adopted a ‘Web2 approach and a real business’ strategy, culminating in an impressive $9 million fundraising milestone. Luca’s mission extends beyond merely creating digital assets; he’s focused on building a brand that strikes a personal chord with its audience.

Luca’s innovative mindset has propelled Pudgy Penguins to new heights, particularly with the introduction of ‘Pudgy Toys,’ a groundbreaking blend of the physical and digital worlds. This strategy has significantly broadened the brand’s reach, capturing the interest of millions on platforms such as TikTok and Instagram. Through his strategic foresight and execution, Luca has transformed Pudgy Penguins into a recognizable and emotionally resonant brand in the NFT space.

With ambitious aspirations and a transformative vision, Luca Netz is a pivotal figure in the realm of digital collectibles. His knack for anticipating market trends and focusing on emotional engagement distinguishes him in the industry. By redefining brand-building within the NFT sector, Luca is not only innovating but also establishing new benchmarks for future projects.

For an in-depth look at Luca Netz’s pioneering work with Pudgy Penguins, visit the official website or follow the brand on TikTok and Instagram. Stay connected with Luca on social media for the latest updates and insights into the evolving world of digital collectibles.

Dan Fleyshman

Dan Fleyshman is a trailblazer in the business world, known for becoming the youngest founder of a publicly traded company in history. At just 19, he licensed his apparel brand for $9.5 million and swiftly expanded his energy drink products into 55,000 retail stores. Dan’s entrepreneurial spirit and strategic vision have continually driven his ventures to success, making him a standout figure in the industry.

Over the years, Dan has made significant strides in various sectors. He launched one of the top five online poker sites globally and has organized 53 “Elevator Night” events, which bring together entrepreneurs and investors. As a co-founder of the “100 Million Mastermind Experience,” Dan has influenced countless business leaders and startups. His agency, “Elevator Studio,” has invested over $60 million in social media influencers, supporting fashion brands, film studios, mobile apps, and consumer products. Additionally, Dan is the host of “The Money Mondays” podcast, consistently rated the number one entrepreneur show on Apple iTunes.

Dan’s innovative efforts extend to the sports card industry with the creation of “Cards and Coffee,” a rapidly growing national chain store. In 2024, he aims to scale the “ASPIRE Tour” to become the nation’s largest business tour. His philanthropic endeavors are equally impressive, having broken the Guinness World Record for the largest toy drive. Dan’s main passions include his 26-acre animal sanctuary, “WYLD Jungle,” and his “Model Citizen Fund” charity, which provides backpacks filled with 150 emergency supply items to the homeless.

Dustin Mangas

Dustin Mangas is a renowned expert in the field of concierge medical practices, known for his unparalleled expertise in growing and optimizing medical practices to thrive in a competitive healthcare landscape. With over a decade of experience, Dustin has carved out a niche in transforming traditional medical practices into thriving concierge models, offering personalized and patient-centric care. His deep understanding of the intricacies of the healthcare industry, coupled with his strategic acumen, has made him a sought-after consultant and advisor for medical providers looking to elevate their practice.

Dustin’s approach to concierge medicine is rooted in his belief that healthcare should be both profitable and deeply satisfying for both providers and patients. He focuses on creating revenue enhancement and retention models that ensure sustainable growth and financial stability. By implementing tailored strategies, he helps providers maximize their income while enhancing patient satisfaction and loyalty. His methods are designed to address the unique challenges faced by medical professionals in today’s fast-paced and ever-changing environment.

One of Dustin’s key strengths is his ability to understand the specific needs and goals of each practice he works with. He conducts thorough assessments to identify areas for improvement and develops customized plans that align with the practice’s vision and objectives. His strategies often include optimizing operational efficiencies, enhancing patient engagement, and leveraging technology to improve care delivery. By focusing on these critical areas, Dustin ensures that the practices he works with are well-equipped to meet the demands of modern healthcare.

Dustin is also a strong advocate for continuous education and professional development. He regularly hosts workshops, seminars, and webinars to share his knowledge and insights with the broader medical community. Through these platforms, he provides valuable guidance on best practices, industry trends, and innovative approaches to concierge medicine. His commitment to education extends to his clients, whom he mentors and supports in their journey towards building successful concierge practices.

In addition to his consulting work, Dustin is actively involved in various initiatives aimed at improving healthcare delivery. He collaborates with industry leaders, policymakers, and healthcare organizations to promote the adoption of patient-centric models that prioritize quality care and patient satisfaction. His efforts have been instrumental in shaping the future of concierge medicine and driving positive change in the healthcare sector.

Dustin Mangas’ dedication to transforming the healthcare experience and ensuring sustainable practice growth is evident in the success stories of the numerous providers he has helped. His innovative strategies, combined with his passion for improving patient care, make him a true leader in the field of concierge medicine.

Eric Dalius

Eric Dalius stands out as a prominent expert in technology and Bitcoin, with a specialized focus on tech companies operating in emerging markets. His work is characterized by the development of innovative solutions designed to add significant value to these industries. With his extensive experience and deep understanding of the tech and crypto landscapes, Eric is renowned for his ability to identify and leverage technological advancements to create impactful outcomes.

Recently, Eric has embarked on an exciting new venture with the launch of MEMEGames.ai. This innovative platform is more than just a game; it is a pioneering educational tool aimed at demystifying meme tokens for the general public. MEMEGames.ai provides an engaging and interactive way for users to learn about the complexities of meme tokens, making the crypto world more accessible and understandable to a broader audience. By merging education with entertainment, Eric has created a platform that not only informs but also captivates its users, driving greater awareness and interest in the crypto sector.

Eric’s vision extends beyond mere technological innovation; he is deeply committed to empowering individuals and fostering growth within the tech and crypto industries. His leadership is marked by a forward-thinking approach, always staying ahead of the curve and anticipating future trends. This proactive mindset allows him to guide tech companies toward success, particularly in emerging markets where the potential for growth and development is vast.

Under Eric’s guidance, MEMEGames.ai is set to become a significant player in the educational and crypto gaming sectors. His dedication to this project reflects his broader mission of driving technological progress and economic empowerment. By focusing on emerging markets, Eric is not only fostering innovation but also contributing to the global expansion of tech and crypto industries, providing opportunities for individuals and businesses alike.

Eric Dalius’s work with MEMEGames.ai is a testament to his visionary leadership and his unwavering commitment to technological advancement and education. His efforts are geared toward creating a more informed and empowered public, capable of navigating the complexities of the modern digital economy. Through his innovative solutions and strategic insights, Eric continues to make a substantial impact on the tech and crypto landscapes, ensuring that these industries remain dynamic, inclusive, and poised for future growth.

Evan Mader

Evan Mader is the principal owner of Mader News, Inc., a wholesale newspaper and magazine supplier that has been serving Southern California for over 50 years. He is also the proprietor of the iconic Beverly Hills Newsstand located on South Beverly Drive in Beverly Hills. Under Evan’s leadership, these businesses have flourished, becoming essential parts of the local community.

Mader News, Inc. was founded by Evan’s parents, Richard and Mary Mader, in Tustin, California in 1972. Initially established as a daily newspaper distributor for Orange County, the company quickly made a name for itself in the industry. In 1976, recognizing the need to be at the heart of the bustling Southern California market, the company relocated to Los Angeles County. This strategic move allowed Mader News, Inc. to better serve its growing clientele and cement its position as a staple in the community.

Evan Mader’s journey with the family business has been marked by dedication and innovation. Beyond his role as a wholesale and retail operator, Evan has a distinguished military background. He served in the US Army from 1989 to 1993, participating in Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm. His military service instilled in him a strong sense of discipline, commitment, and leadership, qualities that he has brought into his business endeavors.

Evan’s vision for Mader News, Inc. and the Beverly Hills Newsstand extends beyond mere business operations. He is deeply committed to fostering a sense of community. Under his guidance, the Beverly Hills Newsstand has evolved into more than just a place to buy newspapers and magazines. It has become a beloved community hub, hosting events and providing a welcoming space for people to gather, converse, and connect.

Throughout his career, Evan has worked tirelessly to grow the family business while honoring its foundational values of quality service and community engagement. His efforts have ensured that Mader News, Inc. continues to thrive in a rapidly changing industry, adapting to new challenges and opportunities with resilience and innovation.

Evan Mader’s dedication to both his business and his community exemplifies a rare blend of entrepreneurial spirit and civic responsibility. His leadership has not only preserved the legacy of Mader News, Inc. but has also enriched the cultural fabric of Beverly Hills. Through his ongoing efforts, Evan continues to make a lasting impact, ensuring that the Beverly Hills Newsstand remains a cherished landmark for future generations.

Dr. Rachel B. Wellner, M.D., M.P.H., F.A.C.S.

Dr. Rachel B. Wellner is a trailblazing Board Certified General Surgeon with nearly 20 years of experience, licensed in New York, New Jersey, Florida and California. Dr. Wellner is an accomplished breast surgeon with two decades of oncology experience and has served as chief of multiple surgical centers.

Dr. Wellner graduated cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa from Dartmouth College in 1997. She earned her M.D. from the University of Connecticut School of Medicine and an M.P.H. from Columbia University. Her postgraduate residency training took place at The Mount Sinai Hospital, followed by an SSO-accredited breast fellowship at The John Wayne Cancer Institute.

Dr. Wellner has numerous publications, talks, TV appearances, and features to her name, along with myriad awards. Her acclaimed career is marked by her dedication to patients and her belief in overall wellness. After witnessing her patients’ trauma associated with a breast cancer diagnosis and the psychosocial, emotional, and physical consequences of surgically altered bodies, Dr. Wellner dedicated two years to pioneering a state-of-the-art Oncoplastics Program at Hackensack University Medical Center. This innovative approach integrates breast cancer tumor removal with reconstructive surgery.

In her constant quest to win the fight against cancer, Dr. Wellner founded Caelum Diagnostic Solutions, a Bio Technology company developing advanced technology that will allow doctors to provide biopsy results in five minutes, and is sure to revolutionize medicine and help save millions of lives worldwide.

Michael Krymchantowski

Brazilian entrepreneur Michael Krymchantowski – also known as Mr. Krymwood – is poised to make a significant impact on Miami’s Wynwood Art District with his innovative new hotel and residential development. His ambitious project will introduce the first residential building and hotel on NW 29th Street featuring an EVTOL pad—an elevated take-off and landing point for electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, essentially drones designed to transport people.

Krymchantowski’s latest venture, the Untitled Short Term Rental at 176 Northwest 28th Street, has already received approval from the city’s Wynwood Design Review Committee, surpassing zoning requirements. Building on this success, he is now launching his next bold initiative: the NFT Krym Collection Residences which will boast 184 private residences and hotel rooms. In this project, each room will be represented as an NFT, offering a novel way to invest in this evolving digital currency.

This new development reflects Krymchantowski’s commitment to contemporary design and cutting-edge technology, promising a futuristic vision and an array of advanced amenities.