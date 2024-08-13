Peter Bendix’s Marlins Are Blowing Up Everything At Dramatic Levels, But It’s Pretty Clear What The Vision Is

Give it two, three, maybe four more years, and the Marlins will be a season-in and season-out World Series contender — you heard it here first.

The Miami Marlins are currently going through yet another rebuild, but things are different this time with first-year general manager Peter Bendix leading the way for the franchise.

Monday night, it was reported by ESPN that the club made several firings that included two assistant general managers, four field coordinators, as well as their scouting director who’s used at the international level. And that’s not all, the four-letter network also confirmed that other individuals have been fired as well. (RELATED: Victor Robles Inks 2-Year, $9.75 Million Contract Extension With Mariners)

The majority of people who were removed from their positions were either hired by Derek Jeter or Kim Ng, who was the previous baseball operations lead. The moves were expected by pretty much the whole baseball world so Bendix could bring in his own people, but the timing is what’s throwing people off. Having seven weeks left in the season, the Fish clearly aren’t playing around.

The front office decisions from the Marlins come just after they completely gutted the team. Sitting at 44-75 here in the 2024 campaign, Miami shipped off all of their star and key players in first baseman Luis Arraez, center fielder Jazz Chisholm Jr., closing pitcher Tanner Scott, outfielder Bryan De La Cruz, starting pitcher Trevor Rogers and first baseman Josh Bell.

Peter Bendix’s efforts to reconstruct the Marlins led to a slew of firings throughout the organization. Among those let go … 2 assistant GMs

4 coordinator

1 international scouting director More changes are expected. …https://t.co/41AaIj4kWd — Alden González (@Alden_Gonzalez) August 13, 2024

It’s quite clear that Bendix is trying to repeat the same successful formula that he was a part of in Tampa (look at the way the Marlins fleeced teams at the trade deadline, the moneyball is on point), and with how well it’s worked out for the Rays being an annual World Series contender, you better believe I’m all for it.

Like I said, man … take it to the bank … the Fish will be a year-in, year-out playoff team in a very short time. Mark my words.