Vikings’ JJ McCarthy Suffers Brutal Setback With Torn Meniscus In His Right Knee

Oh man … I know this is hurting Vikings fans.

When it comes to their hyped up rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy, the Minnesota Vikings were blasted with some pretty horrific news Tuesday as the QB is currently in a battle with Sam Darnold for the starting gig in Week 1.

Kevin O’Connell, the head coach of the Vikings, made the announcement that McCarthy suffered one hell of a setback with a torn meniscus in his right knee. The former Michigan Wolverine will be undergoing a procedure to fix up the injury and won’t be available for an indefinite amount of time. (RELATED: Ex-First Round Pick Tavon Austin Announces His Retirement From The NFL)

After the news broke, McCarthy took to Twitter with a positive message.

“Love you Viking nation. I’ll be back in no time. Amor fati,” wrote McCarthy.

🚨🚨BREAKING: #Vikings JJ McCarthy has suffered a torn meniscus and will be sidelined indefinitely. 🤯🤯🤯 McCarthy will undergo surgery later this week to repair the meniscus in Florida with specialist Dr. Love Robinson. Praying for a speedy recovery. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/YbraVpjtNK — NFC North News (@NFCNorthNewss) August 13, 2024

Love you Viking nation. I’ll be back in no time. Amor fati — J.J. McCarthy (@jjmccarthy09) August 13, 2024

This is rough not just for Minnesota Vikings fans, but overall football fans like myself who were excited to see how J.J. McCarthy’s play transitioned into the NFL. Now we’re gonna have to wait, and with him undergoing surgery, there’s no telling how long it will be until we see him.

Yeah … that sucks.