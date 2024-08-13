Nikki Haley Tells Fox News To ‘Quit Complaining’ That Kamala Dodges The Media

Former 2024 Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley told Fox News host Bret Baier Tuesday that Republicans and the media should “quit complaining” about Vice President Kamala Harris dodging press interviews.

Harris, who has been the presumptive Democratic nominee since receiving President Joe Biden’s endorsement on July 21, has yet to formally address the media after over three weeks on the campaign trail. Haley said those demanding Harris make clear her policies to the media should “take her at her word.”

“The Republican Party needs to make a serious shift here,” Haley said. “And the first thing is, the Republican Party, Donald Trump, people here at Fox, quit complaining that she’s not giving an interview. You don’t need an interview from Kamala Harris.”

“I take her at her word,” Haley continued. “I take her at her word that she wants to raise taxes for households over $100,000. That she wants to add a pharmaceutical tax and a healthcare tax. I take her at her word that she thinks illegal immigrants should be able to vote and be given driver’s licenses. I take her at her word that she wants to ban fracking and kill a bunch of U.S. jobs. Take her at her word.”

Haley, who stated in February that Harris would be the Democratic Party’s 2024 nominee, said Republicans should “quit whining” because they knew the vice president would replace Biden. She said Trump should campaign every single day to defeat Harris. (RELATED: CNN Deceptively Cuts Trump-Musk Audio To Portray Them Downplaying Nuclear Bombs)

“We need him to win,” Haley told the Fox News host. “But you got to go out and do the work.”

Haley said Republicans must fight to obtain the votes of suburban woman, college-educated individuals, independents, moderate Republicans and conservative Democrats to win the election.

“I want this campaign to win,” Haley told Baier. “But the campaign is not gonna win talking about crowd sizes. it’s not gonna win talking about what race Kamala Harris is. It’s not gonna win talking about whether she’s dumb. It’s not, you can’t win on those thing. The American people are smart. Treat them like they’re smart.”