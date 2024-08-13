Arkansas Officer Dismissed After Allegedly Beating Man In Patrol Vehicle

The Arkansas Police Department fired an officer after being caught on video allegedly assaulting a handcuffed inmate in the back of a patrol car, the police chief confirmed Tuesday.

Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott confirmed the firing of officer Joseph Harris and the referral of the case to prosecutors following the incident involving the inmate, Billy Lee Coram, who was in distress after allegedly ingesting fentanyl, according to NBC News. The incident, captured on the patrol car’s video camera, showed Harris allegedly using excessive force on Coram, who was attempting self-harm by choking himself with a seatbelt.

“It’s wrong today, it’s going to be wrong next week. There’s some internal affairs cases that come up that aren’t as clear on video. A lot of times it may take some days. But in this case, I really didn’t need anything. It was enough that I knew he didn’t need to be employed as a law enforcement officer. I will gather the facts after the fact,” Elliott told NBC News. (RELATED: Video Shows Car Dragging Officer In Failed Russian Police Stunt)

The footage depicted Harris allegedly elbowing and punching Coram, then slamming the car door on his head. Elliott acted immediately upon learning of the incident, leading to Harris’s termination just hours after reviewing the video Friday. The incident has been referred to both the local prosecutor and the FBI for further investigation, NBC News reported.

Coram, still in custody, faces charges related to his escape and is wanted for extradition to Mississippi. His next court appearance is scheduled Sept. 27, according to NBC News.